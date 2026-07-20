Kentucky Horse Park to Host Free Back-to-School Bash for Fayette and Scott County School Communities on July 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (July 20, 2026) – The Kentucky Horse Park is gearing up to celebrate local students, families, teachers and staff with a kickoff to the new school year. On Saturday, July 25, the park will host a free Back-to-School Bash packed with live entertainment, hands-on activities and plenty of horses.



The day’s festivities are split into two sessions to welcome neighboring school districts:

Fayette County Schools: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Scott County Schools: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.



The celebration offers family-friendly fun designed to bring the community together ahead of the upcoming school year. Attendees can look forward to:

Explore Park Attractions: Visit the International Museum of the Horse, American Saddlebred Museum, Kids Barn & Miniature Horses, Hall of Champions, Breeds Barn and Big Barn

Visit the International Museum of the Horse, American Saddlebred Museum, Kids Barn & Miniature Horses, Hall of Champions, Breeds Barn and Big Barn Get in the Saddle: Pony rides ($8) and horseback rides (inquire at Visitor Center)

Pony rides ($8) and horseback rides (inquire at Visitor Center) Local Talent: Performances by local student groups throughout the day.

Performances by local student groups throughout the day. Free Activities & Games: A wide variety of free, family-friendly activities spread across the park.

A wide variety of free, family-friendly activities spread across the park. Local Food Trucks: A diverse lineup of food trucks offering delicious bites for purchase.



“We are thrilled to welcome the students, families, teachers and staff of Fayette and Scott counties,” said Kentucky Horse Park President Lee Carter. “This event is our way of celebrating our local community with a day of fun, connection, and, of course, a chance to experience the Kentucky Horse Park.”

This community celebration is made possible through the generous support of local sponsors, including LEX250, T-Fiber, Centerpoint Health, Lexington Police, The Play Lounge and Mountain Comprehensive Care Center. Admission to the event is free for Fayette and Scott County school communities. For more details visit kyhorsepark.com/backtoschool.