Tiffany Williams Responds to Motion Seeking to Add Her to Pending Civil Case

Motion was filed more than two years after the February 2024 incident; Orange County Superior Court hearing scheduled for Oct. 5

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A motion has been filed in Orange County Superior Court seeking permission to amend a pending civil complaint to add Tiffany Williams, also known as Bích Tuyền, as a defendant in Huynh v. Williams, Case No. 30-2024-01436961-CU-PO-CJC.According to court records, plaintiff Hung Minh Huynh, professionally known as Dam Vinh Hung, filed the motion on July 6, 2026. The motion asks the court for permission to file an amended complaint naming Williams as an additional defendant.The pending litigation arises from an incident that occurred at the Williams residence on February 19, 2024. Huynh filed the original complaint against Gerard Richard Williams III in October 2024. Tiffany Williams was not named as a defendant in that complaint.The July 6 motion seeking to add Tiffany Williams was filed more than two years after the date of the incident. Attorneys representing Williams contend that the proposed claims were presented after the applicable two-year statute of limitations expired. The plaintiff’s motion asks the court to permit the amendment under California’s relation-back doctrine.The court has not ruled on whether the proposed claims are barred by the statute of limitations or whether Tiffany Williams may be added as a defendant.Edward Susolik, partner and president of Callahan & Blaine, P.C., represents the Williams family. The defense intends to oppose the motion and will file with the court the opposition.A hearing on the motion is scheduled for October 5, 2026, before Orange County Superior Court Judge Yolanda Torres. The motion remains pending, and the underlying litigation is ongoing.For inquiries, please contact:Edward SusolikPartner and PresidentCallahan & Blaine, P.C.es@callahan-law.com

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