HIP Video Promo Presents: Reachel Singh premieres music video for "Om Bhur Bhuvah Swaha" on Music-News.com

Reachel Singh Turns an Ancient Vedic Mantra Into a Modern Meditation on New Single "Om Bhur Bhuvah Swaha"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reachel Singh is a rare kind of artist because the way she lives is inseparable from the music she makes. In a culture built around distraction, she has chosen a life centered on spiritual practice, close attention, and the quieter signals people learn to ignore. Through mantra, melody, and vocal healing, Singh offers listeners a way to slow down and listen inward. Raised between Indian heritage and Dutch culture, Singh developed her practice through teaching, traveling, songwriting, and studying sound healing and spiritual traditions from the East and West. Her background as an educator remains present in the way she shares music. She guides without forcing an outcome, leaving people free to sing, rest, meditate, or simply listen.

That outlook connects her with OMMM, whose work is rooted in spiritual healing, conscious living, and stepping away from habits that keep people overstimulated. The same sensibility runs through Singh’s music, which begins with feeling rather than explanation.

“Om Bhur Bhuvah Swaha” is Singh’s musical interpretation of the ancient Vedic mantra, shaped into a soft and unhurried sonic vibration. Her voice sits high in the mix, clear and close, keeping the chant immediate. Gentle hand percussion settles into a down-tempo pulse that brings a subtle head nod without disturbing the song’s meditative quality. Electric guitar notes enter sparingly as the arrangement builds, adding color while leaving her voice at the center. Singh chose the mantra to lead this chapter because of the protective intention she associates with it. She calls the chant a “washing machine for thoughts,” a plainspoken description of how repetition can interrupt mental loops and make room for emotional release. The song builds without chasing a dramatic peak, allowing the voice, percussion, and guitar to deepen the mood gradually.

The single is part of a larger project Singh has spent three years creating with Vinay, whom she calls her “soul music brother.” Most of the forthcoming album was written, produced, and recorded by the pair. Some sessions began with songs Singh had already written; others grew from music Vinay had waiting on his computer. Ten songs are now ready to be shared over the coming months with support from OMMM. Singh’s Earth Day 2026 appearance in Times Square, where she performed “Kintsugi,” offered an early glimpse of the album. Following “Om Bhur Bhuva Swaha,” “Gayatri Mantra” begins the rollout of the wider project. After three years of work, Singh and Vinay are ready to share it one song at a time.

Filmed in and around New York’s Central Park on April 23rd, 2026, the day after the 57th annual Earth Day, the video began without a formal plan. Singh and director Bruno Calvis had a few free hours that morning, and rather than simply pass the time, Singh suggested they create something. That spontaneity carries through the finished piece as she moves through peaceful settings, including beneath a beautiful tree and along a quiet side street. Singh appears radiant and entirely at ease, with a natural beauty and calm presence that hold the frame. The measured pacing and simplicity of the surroundings make the video a fitting counterpart to the meditative pull of “Gayatri Mantra,” giving the song room to fully breathe.

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