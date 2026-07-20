U.S. Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery Adjusts to Softer Demand at $10.63 Billion in 2025

Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States - 2026

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), a global leader in third-party logistics research, has released its latest report, “Recalibrating: Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States – 2026.”In collaboration with the National Home Delivery Association (NHDA), this report analyzes the U.S. 3PL Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery market, covering market size, growth and outlook, key providers, customer verticals, route cost economics, regional trends, and workforce data. It also examines shifts in driver models, revenue by industry, technology adoption, and the use of freight brokerage to secure last-mile capacity.The 3PLs analyzed had 2025 last-mile delivery revenues ranging from $1.5 million to $1.2 billion, representing 33% of the estimated $10.63 billion U.S. Third-Party Logistics Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery Market. A&A estimates the market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2017 through 2025 and projects a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 through 2027, reaching an estimated $11.42 billion in 2026 and $12.34 billion in 2027.Tariff policy stabilized in 2025 and 2026 after the courts struck down the IEEPA-based tariff regime, a decision the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in February 2026. Even so, consumer softness remains the dominant near-term headwind, with housing turnover at a 30-year low and furniture-store sales in decline. Because big and bulky demand is closely tied to housing turnover and large-ticket discretionary spending, this consumer environment underpins A&A’s more measured outlook for the period ahead.In this report, last-mile delivery is defined as the transportation of big and bulky shipments (not parcels) from the last warehouse or terminal to the final consignee for commodities such as furniture/mattresses, appliances, electronics/high-tech, exercise equipment, construction materials, industrial machinery, or medical equipment to a destination within the United States where they will be used or consumed. These can be business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments.The segment’s growth continues to be driven by major retailers and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot, and Lowe’s, all of which have made large-format products central to their online offerings. As customers expect faster and more transparent delivery, big and bulky 3PLs are working to scale white-glove operations while maintaining quality and cost control.For more information on this report, “Recalibrating: Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States – 2026,” please visit Armstrong and Associates Market Research Reports ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading third-party logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key information resource for 3PL market research and consulting.A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research that is not available anywhere else. As proof of its continued work supporting its mission, A&A’s 3PL market estimates are the most often cited in securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs, media articles, and trade publications. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.A&A’s research complements its consulting activities by providing a continually updated detailed database for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 50 3PLs, supported 26 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.For more information, please contact:Cheri Grabowski at +1-414-545-3838, or email Cheri@3PLogistics.comABOUT THE NATIONAL HOME DELIVERY ASSOCIATION (NHDA)In 2013, ten of the leading home delivery companies specializing in the “white glove” delivery of appliances, furniture, and large electronics to homes came together to address common interests. These ten firms founded the National Home Delivery Association with a shared commitment to enhancing the industry through training, setting standards for customer service, and improving the profile of this vital segment of America’s retail economy. The NHDA has grown to over 70 member companies representing the leading companies in this logistics industry segment. Collectively, NHDA members account for over 70% of residential “bulky goods” deliveries and setups, utilizing thousands of delivery teams and logistics professionals across the country.The National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) is committed to advancing the interests of individuals, companies, and organizations that deliver furniture, appliances, and electronics to the home by promoting the highest standards of professionalism and customer service.It can be found online at: https://www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com For more information, please contact:William Lecos at +1-703-407-0580, or email blecos@nationalhomedeliveryassociation.org

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