HNL Lab Medicine Inspires Future Healthcare Professionals through Annual Student Immersion Program

Students of the 2026 HNL Lab Medicine Student Immersion Program

Four-day program gives local students hands-on experience in laboratory medicine while introducing them to rewarding healthcare careers.

The Student Immersion Program was an incredible experience. It opened my eyes to careers in laboratory medicine and helped me envision my future. I would recommend it to other students.” — Jessica, student attendee

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HNL Lab Medicine recently completed its annual Student Immersion Program, welcoming 10 local high school juniors, seniors, and incoming college students for a four-day educational experience designed to introduce them to the dynamic field of laboratory medicine and inspire future careers in healthcare.Held July 13 to 16, the program provided students with an inside look at the critical role laboratory professionals play in patient care. Through hands-on activities, interactive demonstrations, laboratory tours, and conversations with experienced medical laboratory scientists and other laboratory professionals, participants explored how diagnostic testing helps physicians diagnose disease, guide treatment decisions, and improve patient outcomes.For many participants, the experience offered a new perspective on the possibilities within laboratory medicine."The Student Immersion Program was an incredible experience. It opened my eyes to careers in laboratory medicine and helped me envision my future. I would absolutely recommend it to other students." — Jessica, student attendeeAs healthcare organizations across the country continue working to strengthen the laboratory workforce, HNL Lab Medicine's Student Immersion Program offers students meaningful exposure to career opportunities that are essential to modern medicine but are often unfamiliar to those considering careers in healthcare.Students rotated through multiple laboratory disciplines, gaining firsthand insight into the technology, teamwork, and scientific expertise that drive accurate diagnostic testing every day. The experience also allowed participants to ask questions, connect with laboratory professionals, and explore the many career paths available within laboratory medicine.Students are selected through a competitive application process that opens annually at the beginning of the year."Our Student Immersion Program gives students the opportunity to experience laboratory medicine beyond the classroom and discover careers they may never have considered," said Katie Moore, MLS(ASCP)cm, Training and Development Coordinator at HNL Lab Medicine. "By connecting students with our laboratory professionals and providing hands-on learning experiences, we're helping inspire the next generation of laboratory scientists while investing in the future of healthcare."Through programs like Student Immersion, HNL Lab Medicine continues to invest in educational outreach and workforce development, helping prepare the next generation of laboratory professionals while strengthening the future of healthcare in the communities it serves.Students interested in participating in future Student Immersion Programs are encouraged to follow HNL Lab Medicine on Facebook and LinkedIn for announcements about the next application cycle.About HNL Lab MedicineOperating for over 28 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 33 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,200 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors . Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

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