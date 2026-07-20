DemandTec Completes Executive Leadership Team, Names Amanda Dyson Chief Marketing Officer

DemandTec Commercial Trade Intelligence™

New CMO joins recently appointed CPO and CTO as DemandTec sharpens its focus on Commercial Trade Intelligence for retailers and CPG brands

Our executive leadership team is now complete, and together this group gives DemandTec the bench we need for what's ahead.” — Jack Tirella, CEO, DemandTec

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DemandTec , the 25-year-old commercial intelligence company connecting retailers and CPG suppliers, today announced that Amanda Dyson has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. The appointment completes a newly formed executive leadership team , following the recent additions of Vishal Kirpalani as Chief Product Officer and Navdip Bhachech as Chief Technology Officer.Dyson brings more than 20 years of B2B software marketing experience to DemandTec, most recently as head of marketing at FourKites, and before that at Blue Yonder (formerly JDA) and e2open. She will lead the company’s marketing organization alongside Shivani Rajan, SVP of Marketing, who has led the function for the past four years and will continue to shape its direction in close partnership with Dyson.“Our executive leadership team is now complete, and together this group gives DemandTec the bench we need for what's ahead. Vish and Nav bring the product and technology depth to scale what we’ve built. Amanda brings the marketing leadership to make sure the market understands it,” says Jack Tirella, CEO, DemandTecKirpalani, a veteran of enterprise platform businesses across retail, marketing and financial services, has spent his career translating AI, automation and analytics into products with measurable business impact. Bhachech, who most recently held engineering and program leadership roles at Amazon, Microsoft and high-growth startups, will focus on accelerating innovation while building a scalable technology function for the future.Dyson’s arrival also marks a shift in how DemandTec describes itself. For 25 years, the company has built direct relationships with retailers and their CPG suppliers, most recently processing transactions for major grocers on a continuous basis. Going forward, DemandTec will describe that work as Commercial Trade Intelligence ™, or CTI, reflecting a business that has grown well beyond pricing, promotions, and markdowns into the system retailers and suppliers rely on to plan, fund, and settle trade investments together.“This company has 25 years of real relationships with retailers and CPG suppliers, and that kind of trust can’t be manufactured. We’re not just a pricing tool anymore. We sit at the center of how retailers and suppliers work together, and it’s time our story caught up to that. Getting it right means working closely with our product and go-to-market teams so what we say about CTI always matches what customers experience, from the sales conversation through the results they see,” says Amanda Dyson, Chief Marketing Officer, DemandTecFor DemandTec, the shift to CTI will support its growth plans while sharpening the distinction between DemandTec and competitors focused solely on price and promotion optimization.About DemandTecDemandTec is t he Commercial Trade Intelligence™ platform where retailers and their 7,800+ CPG partners come together to plan, fund, execute, and optimize every trade dollar within a single, shared system of record. By uniting both sides of the trade equation, DemandTec empowers trading partners to co-plan joint business strategies, commit dollars with confidence, and settle every deal, with AI that sees the complete picture because the data lives in one place. Backed by 25 years of demand science, DemandTec powers Trade Intelligence and Retail Optimization for 120+ retail banners and more than 30,000 daily users worldwide. Learn more at demandtec.com

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