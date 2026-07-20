Babylon Dental Care Welcomes New Dental Hygienist Focused on Patient Comfort and Preventive Care

BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care is proud to welcome Victoria Cardillo, RDH, to its growing hygiene team, further strengthening its commitment to preventive, patient-centered care for Long Island families.Victoria, a graduate of Plaza College, is certified in local anesthesia and nitrous oxide as well as laser therapy. She brings a compassionate, communication-focused approach, with a strong emphasis on helping patients feel comfortable—especially those with dental anxiety.Inspired by seeing family members struggle with fear of the dentist, Victoria is passionate about creating a supportive, judgment-free environment and helping patients build confidence in their oral health.“I’ve always wanted to help patients feel more comfortable and supported,” said Victoria. “Seeing that shift in confidence during an appointment is incredibly rewarding.”Chief Operating Officer Jenn Brown noted, “Victoria’s focus on communication, compassion, and patient comfort makes her a wonderful addition to our team.”Victoria is committed to continued growth within the field and staying current with advancements in dental technology and patient care.About Babylon Dental CareBabylon Dental Care has proudly served West Babylon, Patchogue and surrounding Long Island communities since 1983. Committed to treating every patient like family, the practice provides comprehensive, compassionate dental care including general, pediatric, orthodontic, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as CPAP-free sleep apnea solutions and myofunctional therapy for adults and children through Silent Night Therapy.

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