Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Data Shows Wide Variation in Kansas City Gutter Jobs

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Eight photo- and video-documented Kansas City jobs ranged from three-month to two-year intervals, with service scope from 80 to 268 linear feet

A calendar tells you when to look. It does not tell you what the gutters hold,” — Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning has published eight photo and video documented gutter cleaning jobs from the Kansas City metro showing that service scope and maintenance interval vary widely within a single metropolitan area. Measured service scope ranged from 80 to 268 linear feet. Intervals since the prior cleaning ranged from three months to more than two years. Founded in 2001 by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings across 43 states.The documented jobs run counter to the story-count pricing common in local cost guides. One two-story Kansas City property required 268 linear feet of service across all sides. A one-story split-level required 144 linear feet across the front and back only, three to six months after its previous cleaning. A Platte City walkout home received front-only service after more than two years without cleaning. Story count predicted neither the scope of the work nor the interval between cleanings.One documented job in Prairie Village, Kansas, involved a home with existing gutter screens. The screens did not eliminate the need for service. The job required cleaning under and around the screens already in place. Clean Pro schedules on drainage-based maintenance: how quickly a property fills its gutters and restricts water flow, rather than a fixed calendar.Tree canopy covers 18.6 percent of the nine-county Kansas City region, led by American elm and northern hackberry, according to a 2013 U.S. Forest Service assessment of the greater Kansas City region. The area averages 39.3 inches of precipitation across roughly 104 days each year, including about 10 days delivering an inch or more, per NOAA's 1991-2020 climate normals for Kansas City International Airport. The median home in Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1968, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019-2023 American Community Survey. Those conditions apply across the metro. The documented results did not."A calendar tells you when to look. It does not tell you what the gutters hold," said Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. "One of these Kansas City homes needed 268 feet of gutter cleared on every side. Another needed the front only. Both were two-story houses. The house does not tell you the answer. The debris load does."Each documented job includes before-and-after photographs and a video walkthrough. The eight jobs span Brookside, Prairie Village, Olathe , Liberty, Platte City, and three additional Kansas City properties, on both sides of the Missouri-Kansas line. The full record is published as Kansas City gutter cleaning case studies on the company's website. Service details for the metro are available on Clean Pro's page for gutter cleaning in Kansas City About Clean Pro Gutter CleaningIn business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, LLC operates as the nation's largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.For more information, visit https://cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.

Kansas City 268-Foot Two-Story Gutter Cleaning | Clean Pro

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