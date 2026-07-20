Register for the Joint RAISE and SGRG Full Council Meeting

Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 12:00-4:30 p.m. ET

On July 29, the Recognize, Assist, Include, Support, and Engage (RAISE) Family Caregiving Advisory Council and the Advisory Council to Support Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (SGRG) will meet to review updates to the National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers and vote to advance the revisions into federal clearance.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format and is open to the public. Pre-registration by Thursday, July 23, at 5:00 p.m. ET is required to attend in person at the Mary E. Switzer Federal Office Building, 330 C Street SW, Washington, DC 20201. Registration is not required to watch the meeting online.

Closed captioning will be available during the livestream. Additional information, including the agenda, will be posted on the RAISE and SGRG webpages.

Register to attend in person

Watch virtually via Zoom

The advisory councils are authorized by the RAISE Family Caregivers Act and the SGRG Act to provide recommendations to the Secretary of Health and Human Services on effective models of family caregiving and support to caregivers, as well as to improve coordination across federal government programs.