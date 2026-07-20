Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,638 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Robert Marzano and Dr. Sonny Magaña Launch the First National Research on AI-era Pedagogies with Learning Genie

Graphic titled "National Research on AI-era Pedagogies, Agency-Based Learning (ABL)" showing headshots of Dr. Robert Marzano, Cofounder and Chief Academic Officer of Marzano Resources, and Dr. Sonny Magaña, Founder and CEO of Magana Education.

Dr. Robert Marzano (left), Cofounder and Chief Academic Officer of Marzano Resources, and Dr. Sonny Magaña (right), Founder and CEO of Magana Education, are leading the national research cohort studying agentic AI's impact on student agency in partnership

Learning Genie Logo

Learning Genie Logo

Thirty US middle school teachers will join the first national effect-size study measuring how agentic AI impacts student agency in the classroom.

Agency is not a trait. It's a skill we can grow. ABL shows us how.”
— Dr. Gene Shi, Learning Genie CEO
CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning Genie, an AI-powered education platform, recently announced the opening of the Marzano & Magaña AI Research Cohort, a national study led by Dr. Robert Marzano and Dr. Sonny Magaña measuring the impact of agentic AI on student agency and learning outcomes. The study is powered exclusively by Learning Genie's AI curriculum agent.

Dr. Marzano and Dr. Magaña are selecting up to 30 middle school educators from across the country to take part. Each participating educator will co-design an AI-powered instructional unit in Curriculum Genie and run it alongside a traditional baseline unit in their own classroom. The difference between the two, tracked through pre- and post-assessment data and the validated HOPE scale, forms the effect size at the center of the study.

The research centers on two frameworks: Agency-Based Learning, which measures how students move from passive AI users to active participants who set goals, co-create, and self-regulate, and Place-Based Learning, which grounds instruction in students' own communities. Educators taking part receive access to Curriculum Genie for the duration of the study and direct mentorship from Dr. Marzano and Dr. Magaña throughout every phase of the research.

Findings from all participating classrooms will be compiled into a national meta-analysis, with participating educators earning co-author recognition on the final publication.

For Learning Genie, the cohort formalizes a conviction that has shaped the platform from the start: that student agency is not fixed, but teachable, measurable, and able to grow like any other skill.

The study aims to put numbers behind that idea, giving educators the first large-scale evidence of how agentic AI moves students from passive users of technology to active drivers of their own learning.

Educators interested in joining the cohort can apply now at www.learning-genie.com/programs-initiatives/marzano-magana-research-cohort

##

About Learning Genie
Learning Genie is an agentic AI-powered education platform for P–12 curriculum design. Serving educators from pre-K through 12th grade, Learning Genie helps teachers shift classrooms from static, one-size-fits-all content to dynamic, agency-based learning. Its curriculum agent, Curriculum Genie, enables teachers and students to co-design standards-aligned units built on content from all 50 states. Localized to students' own communities, the platform features embedded Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Portrait of a Graduate competency tracking.

Gwyneth De Jesus
Learning Genie
gwyneth.j@learning-genie.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

Webinar | From Al Tools to Authentic Learning: Empowering Student Voice, Agency, & Creativity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Robert Marzano and Dr. Sonny Magaña Launch the First National Research on AI-era Pedagogies with Learning Genie

Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.