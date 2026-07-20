ROUNDUP: Sununu Was Caught in a Lie About Visiting Location Referenced in Epstein Email Exchange
Last week, a bombshell story from the Washington Post caught U.S. Senate candidate John Sununu in a lie about whether he had ever visited Doha, Qatar — the location referenced in an email exchange where Jeffrey Epstein wrote, “john sununu, has good stories.”
This morning, U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, who has led efforts to release the Epstein files and get justice for survivors, also shared a video on social media calling on Sununu to “come clean” about whether he met with any of Epstein’s associates.
[...] Back in March — as questions in New Hampshire circulated about whether the Republican Senate candidate John Sununu had any connections to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Boris Nikolic — Sununu was asked a question.
“Have you ever been to Doha, Qatar?” asked a person, camera in hand.
“No,” Sununu said, shaking his head.
His campaign now tells us that answer was not true.
Sununu traveled to Doha in 2001 and participated in a public World Economic Forum event there in 2010 — the same event referenced in emails between Epstein and Nikolic.
[...] In May 2010, Nikolic sent Epstein a list of attendees for a World Economic Forum event in Qatar. The 2010 WEF Global Redesign Summit in Doha was scheduled to begin days later. Nikolic asked Epstein for advice on whom he should meet a day before the event, and the late sex offender wrote, “John Sununu, has good stories,” providing no additional details about which Sununu — father or son — he was referring to.
A photo of Sununu was also featured in a report that the World Economic Forum produced after the event. You can see his photo on Page 10.
[...] So why does this matter?
Scott Brown, a former Massachusetts senator who has relocated to New Hampshire and is now running against Sununu in the September primary, has attempted to make the Epstein email an issue, arguing the emails “have raised serious questions” and using it to cast Sununu as an “insider” who connected “to a D.C. machine or elite social circles.”
“Voters shouldn’t have to guess who, or which one of their representatives were associated, or what “stories” are being referenced in federal documents,” Brown wrote on X in February.
[...] And all of this underscores the deep political toxicity of even the most scant connection to Epstein.
President Donald Trump has been dogged by his well-documented ties to the disgraced financier, and the issue has proved to be one of the few areas where the president’s often loyal base has been willing to break with him.
[...] Asked about this reporting on Wednesday, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said Sununu had been “caught in his egregious lie” and needed to explain “the extent of John Sununu’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.”
[...] Former Sen. John E. Sununu’s (R) campaign backtracked on the former senator’s denial in March that he’s visited Qatar in the past. Sununu’s campaign said the Republican visited Doha in 2001 as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation when he was a House member and in 2010 at the World Economic Forum.
RELEVANCY? In a May 29, 2010 email to former Bill Gates adviser Boris Nikolic, who asked for advice on whom he should meet ahead of the 2010 World Economic Forum event in Qatar, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said: “john sununu, has good stories.” It’s unclear if Epstein referred to Sununu or his father, former Gov. John H. Sununu (R).
DOUBLE WHAMMY. The Epstein email has been raised as an issue by both Democrats and Republicans, including former Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA) [...]
The Washington Post reported that U.S. Senate hopeful and ex-Sen. John E. Sununu had been caught in a lie about whether he had ever been to Doha, Qatar in a piece that tried to tie that trip to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
The newspaper had a photograph of Sununu at the World Economic Forum Summit in the Middle Eastern city.
In May 2010, ally Boris Nikolic sent Epstein a list of attendees for the event. Nikolic asked Epstein for advice on whom he should meet a day before it, and the late sex offender wrote, “John Sununu, has good stories,” providing no additional details about which Sununu — father or son — he was referring to.
[...] Last March, Sununu was seen on camera saying he had never been to Doha.
[...]
BIANCA DE LA GARZA:Scott, I want to ask you about your Senate primary opponent, John E. Sununu's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, because it's a hot topic again. Washington Post is reporting that he was seen on camera saying he never traveled to Qatar. But then there's the release of the Epstein emails, and Jeffrey Epstein writing that John Sununu has good stories, and the context was about Sununu being at a conference in Qatar. When asked about this, a spokesperson for Sununu said, "Well, he was simply brushing off a tracker accosting his wife," and they say the fact that he traveled to Qatar is a matter of public record. Is that where you stand? That it was just brushing somebody off, and what do you think about his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein?
SCOTT BROWN:Well, first of all, he lied. You know, he said he was never in Qatar. He said that he didn't go to the World Economic Forum. Not only, I think he, not only did he go once, I believe he went twice.
[...]
BROWN:And the fact, say that you're actually going to lie, and he's had months and months to correct the record, and he hasn't. So he got caught. So the question is, what else is he lying about? And it comes down in New Hampshire, and what I'm hearing is a question of trust.
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ROUNDUP: Sununu Was Caught in a Lie About Visiting Location Referenced in Epstein Email Exchange
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