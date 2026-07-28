Tampa Community Celebrates Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 with Devotion, Seva, and Cultural Unity

Hiten Bhuta was felicitated with a bouquet of flowers. Hiten Bhuta with the entire team at the Floriya Jagannath Event, celebrating togetherness, teamwork, and a memorable occasion. Alpa Bhabhi along with the team Hiten Bhuta Addresses Attendees Jagannath Event

Hundreds gathered at Sri Ayyappa Temple, Tampa, to celebrate the timeless Jagannath Rath Yatra tradition with faith, devotion, service, and community spirit

Jagannath Rath Yatra reminds us that faith is strongest when it brings people together in service, humility, and shared purpose. Traditions endure because communities choose to live them.” — Hiten Bhuta

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of devotees from across the Tampa Bay region came together on Saturday to celebrate Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 at the Sri Ayyappa Temple, marking one of the world’s oldest living spiritual traditions with devotion, cultural unity, bhajans, seva, prasad, and the ceremonial procession of Lord Jagannath.The annual celebration recreated the spirit of the historic Rath Yatra of Puri, Odisha, where Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra emerge from the temple to bless all people without distinction. For centuries, this sacred tradition has symbolized inclusion, compassion, equality, and the belief that the Divine belongs to everyone.The Tampa celebration was organized by Floriya, whose dedicated volunteers and community leaders worked throughout the year to preserve and share this ancient Sanatan Dharma tradition with families across the United States. The event brought together devotees of all ages, creating an opportunity for younger generations born and raised in America to experience one of Hinduism’s most cherished festivals through active participation rather than observation alone.Among the distinguished guests was Hiten Bhuta , who attended as Chief Guest and was also one of the event sponsors. Joining hundreds of devotees throughout the day’s celebrations, Bhuta acknowledged the collective efforts of volunteers, organizers, sponsors, and families whose service made the event possible.“Jagannath Rath Yatra reminds us that faith is strongest when it brings people together in service, humility, and shared purpose. Traditions endure because communities choose to live them, not simply remember them.”— Hiten BhutaThe celebration also reflected the continued commitment of the Sakar community in the Tampa Bay area. With more than 1,000 members and an active network of volunteers and community leaders, the Sakar family has consistently supported initiatives that strengthen cultural identity, spiritual values, community service, and social harmony. Their participation during the Rath Yatra demonstrated the importance of collective seva in preserving traditions while strengthening bonds across generations.Throughout the day, volunteers coordinated logistics, welcomed visitors, prepared and distributed prasad, organized devotional activities, and ensured that families experienced the festival in an atmosphere of devotion and togetherness. Their contribution highlighted how community-led service remains central to preserving cultural heritage outside India.For many attendees, the Rath Yatra represented more than a religious procession. It served as a reminder that traditions continue to thrive when communities invest their time, energy, and commitment to passing them forward. Children witnessed rituals that connect them with their heritage, while elders shared stories and values that have been preserved for generations.The successful completion of Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 further reinforces Tampa’s growing role as a vibrant center for celebrating Indian culture, Sanatan Dharma, and community service. As participation continues to grow each year, events such as this help strengthen cultural understanding while providing opportunities for families from diverse backgrounds to come together in celebration.Hiten Bhuta expressed appreciation to Floriya, the Sri Ayyappa Temple, volunteers, sponsors, and every devotee whose participation contributed to the success of the event. He also acknowledged the enduring efforts of community organizations and volunteers who continue to preserve India’s spiritual heritage for future generations.About FloriyaFloriya is a Florida-based community organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Indian cultural and spiritual traditions through educational, devotional, and community-centered programs.About Sakar Trust Sakar Trust is a charitable organization focused on strengthening communities through educational, cultural, social, and humanitarian initiatives that encourage service, leadership, and community engagement.

Tampa Rathyatra Event

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