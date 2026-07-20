Star Trek Takes Center Stage - Factory Entertainment Unveils New Products and Exclusive Premieres at San Diego Comic-Con

Star Trek -- U.S.S. Excelsior Teacup Prop Replica Superman Krypto Collar

Stop By the Factory Entertainment Booth #2743 To See Limited Edition Collectibles from Some of the Most Beloved Entertainment Properties

SAN DIEGO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factory Entertainment, Inc. , the Concord, California-based producer of licensed toys and collectibles, will celebrate its 15th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of Star Trek by unveiling exclusive premieres available for the first time ever at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026, together with a preview of a slew of upcoming products, many of which are based on different eras of the Star Trek franchise.Central to Factory Entertainment’s display in Booth #2743 at the San Diego Convention Center from July 22 through 26, will be a 1:18 scale model of the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise, as seen in Star Trek: The Original Series. The model, which is expected to be released in 2027, features lights, sounds and working screens that faithfully reproduce the nerve center of arguably the most iconic vehicle in science fiction history.Genre fans will also want to stop by the Factory Entertainment booth for the first-ever preview of Wave 2 of Factory Entertainment’s immensely successful Battlestar Galactica 3.75 inch figure and vehicle line, as well as a new line of retro 3.75 inch figures and new additions to its line of high-end 1:6 scale figures from properties including, among others Jaws, Jurassic Park , The Mummy and Knight Rider.The company’s exciting selection of exclusive premiere SDCC offerings include:Star Trek -- Uhura Earpiece Limited Edition Prop ReplicaA replica of the iconic communications device worn by Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series.Star Trek -- Latinum Bar Prop Replica SetA set of gold-pressed latinum bars, the form of currency coveted by the Ferengi on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.Star Trek -- U.S.S. Excelsior Teacup Prop ReplicaA faithfully accurate replica of Captain Sulu's cup and saucer set from the U.S.S. Excelsior featured in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.Star Trek -- Inner Light Necklace Prop Replica“The Inner Light” remains one of the most celebrated and popular episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. In that episode, Captain Jean Luc Picard experienced an entire lifetime on a dying planet as a man named Kamin, including having a wife and children, in the span of minutes after contact with an alien probe.Star Trek -- Doomsday Machine Scaled Prop ReplicaA reduced-scale prop replica of the Planet Killer, the mysterious weapon of unknown origin, encountered in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Doomsday Machine.”Star Trek -- Cage Laser Cannon Scaled Prop ReplicaA reduced-scale prop replica of the “Laser Cannon,” the portable heavy-duty surface weapon used by the crew of The Enterprise to try and bypass a seemingly impenetrable barrier on the planet Talos IV in the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot episode “The Cage.”Star Trek -- M5 Computer Scaled Prop ReplicaA reduced-scale prop replica of the M-5 Multitronic unit, aka the M5 computer, the computer system developed by Dr. Richard Daystrom in the fan-favorite Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Ultimate Computer.”Battlestar Galactica -- Vintage Style Action Figure Print & Insignia Patch SetCelebrate the golden age of action figures with this nostalgic collectible set inspired by the classic toy advertisements of the late 1970s.The Lord Of The Rings -- Sting Sword LARP Stunt Prop ReplicaCrafted from soft yet durable foam with an internal support structure, this 22-inch-long Live Action Role-Play (LARP) sword is ideal for cosplay, conventions, and display.Looney Tunes Acme AnvilA scaled replica of the iconic Anvil from the Acme Corporation, most famously utilized by Wile E. Coyote in his futile attempts to catch the Road Runner in the classic Looney Tunes animations.Superman Krypto CollarKrypto serves as a loyal, chaotic companion to both Superman (Kal-El) and Supergirl (Kara).For those unable to attend San Diego Comic-Con, all of Factory Entertainment’s 2026 SDCC exclusive premiere items are available to order on its website,About Factory EntertainmentFactory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica, The Mummy, Jaws, Superman, Supergirl, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Wonder Woman, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Universal Monsters and many others. For all of the latest product information, please visit www.factoryent.com

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