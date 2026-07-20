Assurity Certified Solutions Launches Consumer Platform Bringing Clarity and Confidence Back to Collision Repair

New Assurity platform delivers drivers in need instant collision damage insights, clear repair explanations, and trusted OEM Repair Capable shop connections.

Drivers deserve clarity after a collision. Assurity delivers transparency, validated capability, and OEM‑aligned repairs that redefine the consumer experience.” — Mark Zoba

THOMPSON'S STATION, TN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assurity Certified Solutions today announced the nationwide launch of a new consumer focused platform designed to help drivers feel informed, supported, and confident after an accident. As modern vehicles become more complex and repair information harder to understand, Assurity is giving consumers the tools they need to make smart decisions and find repair professionals they can trust.“After an accident, most people feel overwhelmed,” said Mark Zoba, CEO of Assurity Certified Solutions. “Assurity is redefining how consumers engage with collision repair. We’re validating capability, elevating OEM aligned repairs, and delivering tools that finally make the process transparent. This is the future of collision repair, and it starts with putting the consumer at the center.”The new platform includes three consumer focused solutions: the Assurity Smart Locator , the Assurity AI Estimator, and the Assurity Estimate Translator. Together, these solutions bring transparency to a process that has long felt confusing and stressful for drivers.Helping Drivers Find the Right Repair ShopThe Assurity Smart Locator is a mobile friendly search tool that helps drivers quickly find collision repair facilities verified as OEM Repair Capable. These facilities have the training, equipment, and processes needed to repair today’s advanced vehicles safely.Consumers can now:• Select independent validated collision repair facilities• Access clear, trustworthy information at the moment they need it most• Feel confident they’re choosing a shop prepared to repair their vehicle properlyThe Smart Locator also gives qualified repair facilities a new way to stand out, helping consumers connect with shops that have invested in proper training and OEM Certification.Assurity AI Estimator delivers Instant Damage InsightsOne of the hardest decisions after an accident is whether to file an insurance claim. The Assurity AI Estimator helps consumers make that choice with confidence. By uploading photos of their vehicle, drivers receive immediate damage insights and support in choosing the right repair path. This tool helps consumers understand what they’re dealing with before entering the claims process, reducing stress and improving decision making.Assurity Estimate Translator empowers consumers delivering Repair Estimate summaries in 16 LanguagesCollision repair estimates often contain technical terms that are difficult for most people to understand. The Assurity Estimate Translator breaks down complex technical repair language into clear, simple explanations.Consumers can learn:• What repairs are needed• Why certain procedures are required• How OEM aligned repairs protect vehicle safety• Why shop and insurance estimates may differWith support for 16 languages, the Translator ensures drivers from diverse communities can understand their repair plan and feel confident in the process.A Consumer First Platform Built to Support DriversAssurity’s consumer platform is designed to bring clarity and trust back to collision repair. Drivers gain transparency and confidence. Repair professionals gain recognition for their capabilities. OEMs benefit from more consistent, proper repairs. Insurers gain a clearer path to high-quality outcomes.Why This Matters for Today’s VehiclesWith ADAS, electrification, and advanced materials now standard in most vehicles, the difference between “any shop” and an OEM Repair Capable professional has never been more critical. Assurity’s platform gives consumers a clear path to proper repairs while providing the industry a way to highlight investments made through OEM Certifications. This brings meaningful value to consumers and repair providers by translating OEM certification across all brands, not just the makes a shop is officially certified to repair.AvailabilityThe Assurity Smart Locator, AI Estimator, and Estimate Translator are now available nationwide. Collision repair facilities interested in joining the Assurity platform can learn more at www.assuritycertified.com About Assurity Certified SolutionsAssurity Certified Solutions was created to bring clarity, transparency, and confidence back to collision repair. As vehicles become more complex and certification programs vary widely, consumers often struggle to identify repair facilities truly prepared to fix their vehicle safely. Assurity bridges that gap by validating repair capability and connecting consumers with collision repair professionals who meet OEM aligned repair standards.

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