'A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS' NATIONAL TOUR BRINGS THRILLS, SKILLS, AND HOLIDAY CHEER TO MORE THAN 30 U.S. CITIES

A Magical Cirque Christmas returns in 2026 for a very merry national tour to more than 30 cities across the U.S. Rolla bolla and unicycle performer Jonathan Rinny. Hair suspension artist and world record holder Leila Noone. MC and magician Mark Clearview. Photo Credit: George Jesse Photography

Elite Circus Artists, World Record-Holders, and Viral Performers from Around the Globe Light Up the Stage in This Family-Friendly Holiday Spectacle

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ho-ho-hold on to your seats! ICON Live’s A Magical Cirque Christmas returns in 2026 for a very merry national tour, bringing its high-flying holiday variety show to more than 30 cities across the U.S. including stops in Austin, Portland, Charlotte, and beyond. Loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic, A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world’s top cirque talent and takes audiences on a dazzling, winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season with a feel-good, holiday soundtrack featuring modern versions of popular Christmas classics. The show makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, or group outing. For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit www.magicalcirquechristmas.com In A Magical Cirque Christmas, the cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will mesmerize, twist, flip, and push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate variety extravaganza. The festive show entertains audiences of all ages during an evening of spectacular feats, acrobatic antics, and magical performances complete with holiday hilarity and music.The acts returning for the 2026 tour include audience favorites Mark Clearview (MC and magician), Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla and unicycle performer), hair suspension artist and world record holder Leila Noone, and juggler Christopher Stoinev. New additions to the cast include aerialist Melissa James, hand-to-hand acrobatic specialists Jack and Anna, and Iris Ileven who specializes in hand balance and contortion:• Clearview, an internationally acclaimed magician and mentalist, has performed for stars like Neil Patrick Harris and appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. A former Canada’s Got Talent finalist who earned the Golden Buzzer and $25,000 cash prize, is also a world record holder. He now hosts NYC’s popular MAGIC, UNLOCKED.• Rinny, a fourth-generation circus performer making his return to A Magical Cirque Christmas, began his career in his family’s Argentine circus at age five. Now an acclaimed Rola Bola and unicycle artist, he’s wowed audiences worldwide, including a “best act” nod from AGT’s Simon Cowell.• Noone, a four-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and Guinness World Record holder, is ecstatic to return to the national tour of A Magical Cirque Christmas. She is known for her versatile performances and her role in the contemporary circus company Cirque Vida, based in Austin, TX.• Las Vegas resident Stoinev is a fifth-generation circus performer who started juggling at the age of five and hasn't stopped ever since. At eight years old, he was invited to perform at Premier Rampe, an International Circus Festival hosted in Monaco.• James combines musical theatre, dance, and circus into one dynamic performance. A former Dance Captain for Chicago, Hairspray, and Mamma Mia, she later collaborated with legendary director Franco Dragone as both an artist and creative. Having headlined productions across the Middle East, the U.K., Asia, Australia, and the U.S., James brings a global perspective and cinematic storytelling to every performance.• Jack and Anna perform hand-to-hand acrobatics, combining elite athleticism with trust, precision, and artistry. Jack is a former Canadian National Champion in Senior Elite Men's Pair with more than 15 years of experience as a base, while Anna graduated from l'École de Cirque de Québec with a concentration in hand-to-hand acrobatics.• Ileven is a Las Vegas-based hand balancer and contortionist, who performs elegant, emotionally driven acts that have captivated audiences and blend strength, flexibility, and expressive artistry.Audience members across the country have praised A Magical Cirque Christmas as a must-see holiday tradition. “Absolutely fantastic show. We took our six- and three-year-olds and all had the best time,” said one reviewer. “We will be making this a yearly Christmas tradition!” Another audience member called it “great for the whole family,” adding, “The cast is incredibly talented. Mark keeps everyone laughing between the exciting acts.” Fans consistently praise the show’s world-class performers, breathtaking acrobatics, festive atmosphere and family-friendly entertainment.Attendees of all ages at A Magical Cirque Christmas will delight in the graceful, flexible, and hypnotic acrobatics, stunning gravity-defying performances and high-flying aerial artists, as well as many more surprises.The U.S. tour schedule includes:November 15 | Asheville, NC | Harrah's Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe AuditoriumNovember 17 | Naples, FL | Artis-Naples CenterNovember 18 | Coral Springs, FL | Coral Springs Center for the ArtsNovember 19 | Savannah, GA | Johnny Mercer TheaterNovember 20 | St. Petersburg, FL | Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey TheaterNovember 21 | Sandy Springs, GA | Sandy Springs PAC - Byers TheatreNovember 22 | Charlotte, NC | Blumenthal Performing Arts Center - Belk TheaterNovember 24 | Shippensburg, PA | H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts CenterNovember 25 | Newport News, VA | Diamonstein Concert Hall at Ferguson Center for the ArtsNovember 27 | New Brunswick, NJ | State Theatre New JerseyNovember 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Tropicana Showroom @ Tropicana Atlantic CityNovember 29 | Hartford, CT | Bushnell Center For the Performing Arts - Mortensen HallDecember 1 | Bloomington, IN | Indiana University AuditoriumDecember 2 | Joliet, IL | Rialto Square TheatreDecember 3 | Lincoln, NE | Lied Center for the Performing ArtsDecember 7 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at the Moody TheaterDecember 8 | Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar LandDecember 9 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic TheatreDecember 11-12 | Tucson, AZ | Centennial HallDecember 15 | Fresno, CA | William Saroyan TheatreDecember 16-17 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Center for the Performing ArtsDecember 18 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the ArtsDecember 19 | Lincoln, CA | The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino ResortDecember 21 | Idaho Falls, ID | Mountain America CenterDecember 22-23 | Salt Lake City, UT | Eccles TheaterDecember 26 | Spokane, WA | First Interstate Center for the ArtsDecember 27-28 | Olympia, WA | Washington Center for the Performing ArtsDecember 29 | Eugene, OR | TBDDecember 30 | Portland, OR | Keller AuditoriumFor more information, visit www.magicalcirquechristmas.com . Celebrate the magic of the season and follow @AMagicalCirqueChristmas on Facebook and Instagram About ICON LIVEICON LIVE is a leading independent producer and promoter of live entertainment, creating, touring, and presenting concerts, comedy, theatrical productions, family entertainment, immersive experiences, and special events across North America and beyond. Formed through the merger of Icon Concerts and MagicSpace Entertainment, ICON LIVE combines decades of expertise in production, promotion, marketing, ticketing, and operations to deliver unforgettable live experiences for audiences, artists, venues, and partners. The company develops, owns, produces, and promotes a diverse portfolio of live entertainment properties while maintaining strategic venue partnerships and presenting Broadway and touring productions in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit IconLive.com.

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