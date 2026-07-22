Ink Different Tattoos Grows New York Presence with Therapeutic Ink, a Syracuse Studio Built on Healing and Connection

Become A Tattoo Artist Ink Different Tattoos Therapeutic Ink

In Partnership with Syracuse's Therapeutic Ink and Founder Scott Crandall, Ink Different Expands Its College-Alternative Tattoo Apprenticeship to New York

Scott's path from social work to tattooing is compelling. He built Therapeutic Ink to honor the human experience before and after a tattoo and we have a soft spot for artists who are also good humans.” — Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Syracuse , New York, in collaboration with Therapeutic Ink, a studio founded and led by Tattoo Artist Scott Crandall. This partnership brings Ink Different's structured, real-world apprenticeship program to Central New York, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists a clear path into a professional, AI-proof creative career inside one of the most purposeful and distinctive studios in the country."Scott's path from social work to tattooing is compelling," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "He built Therapeutic Ink to honor the human experience before and after a tattoo, and we have a soft spot for good artists who are also good humans.” Surdi continues, “When an apprentice learns from someone who understands the therapeutic side of tattooing, it changes how they show up for every client for the rest of their career."Therapeutic Ink operates on a philosophy that tattooing is a healing experience. Clients come here to externalize their stories and leave with art that reflects the journey they've been on. Leading the apprenticeship program is Scott Crandall, founder of Therapeutic Ink and one of the most purposeful Tattoo Artists working in the industry today. Scott approaches each session as a collaborative space, taking time to understand the story behind every request and creating work that carries the full weight of that story. As a mentor, he brings that same depth and intentionality to every apprentice he trains.A College Alternative in SyracuseInk Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Therapeutic Ink, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive tattoo industry.Now Enrolling in SyracuseApplications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Therapeutic Ink in Syracuse. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a meaningful creative career, this program offers structure, deep mentorship, and a clear path forward inside one of Central New York's most distinctive and community-driven studios.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.comAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is changing the way people break into the tattoo industry: trading student debt and lecture halls for real mentorship in active studios nationwide. The company is built around three things: excellence, equal opportunity, and careers that last. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship tracks, Ink Different has become a leading name in professional tattoo education across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.