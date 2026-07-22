Younger British men are embracing beauty tourism, KAYAK research reveals

Beauty treatments are increasingly becoming part of the holiday experience, with younger British men leading the trend, according to KAYAK research.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beauty tourism is getting a male makeover. New research from travel search engine KAYAK reveals that younger British men are more open than women to travelling abroad for beauty treatments that they feel are less affordable at home. 57% of surveyed Gen Z and Millennial men say that they have either taken, or would consider taking such a trip, in fact, almost one in four (24%) are currently researching a trip overseas for cosmetic procedures.It's not just the treatment, it's the tripFor travelling British men, cosmetic treatments seem to become part of the beauty trip itself. Asked what they'd most value from a loyalty programme for cosmetic travel, 39% men travellers chose discounts on treatments, followed by hotel room upgrades (38%), airline miles (30%) and discounts on skincare products (25%).Where to go for more glowDestinations already popular with British holidaymakers, including Turkey, Hungary and Thailand, are also among the countries associated with beauty tourism. To help travellers compare travel costs, KAYAK analysed average flight and accommodation prices* across a selection of countries recognised for their aesthetic and cosmetic services.TurkeyAvg. flight price, 2026 - £228Avg. accommodation price, 2026 - £99South KoreaAvg. flight price, 2026 - £752Avg. accommodation price, 2026 - £87HungaryAvg. flight price, 2026 - £202Avg. accommodation price, 2026 - £107Czech RepublicAvg. flight price, 2026 - £137Avg. accommodation price, 2026 - £85PolandAvg. flight price, 2026 - £134Avg. accommodation price, 2026 - £73CroatiaAvg. flight price, 2026 - £161Avg. accommodation price, 2026 - £120SpainAvg. flight price, 2026 - £130Avg. accommodation price, 2026 - £123BrazilAvg. flight price, 2026 - £1016Avg. accommodation price, 2026 - £81MexicoAvg. flight price, 2026 - £834Avg. accommodation price, 2026 - £186ThailandAvg. flight price, 2026 - £701Avg. accommodation price, 2026 - £60Rachel Mumford, UK Travel Expert at KAYAK, says: “Travel has become increasingly purpose-driven, and for many younger travellers that now includes travelling abroad for beauty treatments. At KAYAK, we help travellers compare flights, accommodation and destinations in one place, making it easier to understand the full cost of a trip before making a decision.”Some travellers still have reservationsDespite increasing interest in beauty tourism among British men, nearly three in 10 respondents (27%) say travelling abroad for a beauty treatment has simply never crossed their mind. 9% of male respondents would feel uncomfortable undergoing a cosmetic procedure in a country where they don't speak the language. 3% explicitly say they'd choose to stay in the UK despite the higher cost.ENDMethodologyConsumer research is based on an online survey conducted by WALR among 2,029 people in the UK. Fieldwork took place between October 1st - October 8th 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.*Based on flight and accommodation searches made on KAYAK.co.uk and its associated brands between 01.03.2026 and 30.06.2026 for travel between 01.03.2026 to 28.02.2027. Flight prices are average prices for return flights in economy class, and departing from anywhere in the UK. Accommodation prices are average for 1 night in a double room. Prices may vary and be no longer available.The images herein are only to be used for the purposes of promoting KAYAK in conjunction with this article.About KAYAKKAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travellers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.

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