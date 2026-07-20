Propper AI Named a Hot Vendor in Digital Transaction Management by Aragon Research

Aragon Research named Propper AI a 2026 Hot Vendor in Digital Transaction Management, and in the same report, called basic e-signature "fully commoditized" and declared its era over.

Recognition places Propper's Intelligent Agreement Cloud among the vendors defining the shift from e-signature to agentic, self-executing transactions

We built the Trade Up Program because we know switching platforms feels risky, even when the economics are obvious” — Grant Peterson, CSO and Former Docusign CTO

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropperDocs, Inc. (" Propper AI "), the AI-native Intelligent Agreement Cloud, today announced that it has been named a Hot Vendor in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) by Aragon Research, the independent technology research and advisory firm. The distinction was published in Aragon's Hot Vendors, 2026 report, which recognized a small set of firms across two markets - Agentic AI Identity and Security, and Digital Transaction Management for being "noteworthy, visionary, and innovative" in an era Aragon calls the Agentic Enterprise.According to Aragon, the DTM category is undergoing a fundamental shift. The firm's research describes the market for standalone e-signature as fully commoditized, with the next wave of value coming from content AI, intelligent assistants, and agentic workflows that turn static documents into dynamic transactions connected directly to downstream business actions like invoicing and payments. Aragon Research Founder and CEO Jim Lundy said the vendors on this year's list "are not just innovative; they are providing the critical infrastructure needed to navigate this transition securely and efficiently.""Being named a Hot Vendor validates exactly the bet we made when we built Propper," said Jack Berube, CEO of Propper AI. "The legacy e-signature category has been nearly commoditized for years, and everyone knows it, and frankly, so does the market pricing. We didn't build another signature tool. We built an agreement cloud that uses AI across the entire lifecycle of a document, from generation through execution to what happens after the signature. Aragon calling that shift out by name, and recognizing Propper as one of the vendors leading it, is a significant milestone for our team."A Unified, AI-Native Agreement CloudPropper's Intelligent Agreement Cloud is built on a single, unified codebase spanning five integrated products:Gen - AI-powered document generation, merging data into templates to produce agreements, quotes, and contracts in seconds.Fabrik - Workflow and automation engine that connects agreements to the systems and processes around them.Sign - Enterprise e-signature, built as DocuSign template- and API-compatible for frictionless migration.Click - Lightweight, embeddable click-to-agree flows for high-volume, low-friction consent and terms acceptance.Locker - AI-powered contract repository and risk intelligence, surfacing obligations, renewal dates, and risk exposure buried in signed agreements.The platform integrates with HubSpot, Salesforce, Anthropic, Google Cloud, and others, also includes CLEAR biometric identity verification for high-assurance signer authentication. Propper holds SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance certifications and is priced on a consumption basis; typically more than 50% less than incumbent e-signature platforms.The Trade Up Program: Turn 1 Year of DocuSign Into 3 Years of Propper Sign.Alongside today's announcement, Propper is highlighting its Trade Up Program, designed for enterprises re-evaluating their DTM vendor in light of Aragon's guidance to move "beyond basic e-signature." Under the Trade Up Program, customers with at least one year remaining on their current DocuSign contract can trade that remaining term in for three years of Propper Sign at no cost for the equivalent contract value, with a seamless migration path for existing templates, envelopes, and API integrations. The program is built on Propper Sign's DocuSign and Adobe Sign template and API drop-in compatibility, so teams can move without rebuilding their existing signing workflows."We built the Trade Up Program because we know switching platforms feels risky, even when the economics are obvious," said Grant Peterson, Chief Strategy Officer at Propper AI. "This removes that risk. You're not just getting a cheaper signature tool for three years — you're getting three years to put Gen, Fabrik, Click, and Locker to work across your entire agreement lifecycle, at a fraction of what you're paying today."Enterprises interested in the Trade Up Program can contact Propper's sales team to evaluate their current DocuSign contract terms and calculate their migration path.About Propper AIPropperDocs, Inc. (Propper AI) is the AI-native Intelligent Agreement Cloud, built to help organizations generate, automate, sign, and manage agreements end-to-end on a single unified platform. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Propper competes directly with legacy e-signature and contract lifecycle vendors through a five-product suite - Gen, Fabrik, Sign, Click, and Locker, consumption-based pricing, and native integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, Google Cloud, and CLEAR. Propper holds SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance certifications. For more information, visit [propper.ai].Media Contact: press@propper.ai or connect on LinkedIN

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