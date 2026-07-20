MEDIA ADVISORY: ‘National Night Out’ to be held in Santa Fe

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Public Safety in collaboration with the Santa Fe Police Department is holding National Night Out, an event that will raise awareness about crime and drug prevention, strengthen neighborhood ties, and foster meaningful partnerships between local law enforcement and the community.

The department’s Law Enforcement Records Bureau will offer school supply kits, backpacks, lunchboxes, headphones and wireless computer mice. The bureau will also highlight the Missing Persons Clearinghouse by providing educational materials and resources regarding missing persons investigations, child safety, Amber Alerts, Brittany Alerts, Silver Alerts, and available services for families.

There will also be games, door prizes, food trucks, entertainment, and music.

WHAT: 2026 National Night Out.

WHO: New Mexico Department of Public Safety and Santa Fe Police Department.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Franklin Miles Park, 1027 Camino Carlos Rey, Santa Fe, NM 87507.

WHY: National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Credentialed media may RSVP to john.heil@dps.nm.gov. Please include the names of those expected to be in attendance.

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