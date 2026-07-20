Max Ehrich Begins New Music Chapter With Grammy- Winning Producers

Pictured left to right: Max Ehrich, Colombian recording artist Shala Music, Colombian recording artist Donkirap, Grammy-winning producer Leroy Romans, and Venezuelan recording artist Marco Polo during a recent studio session.

Four-time Emmy nominee Max Ehrich is collaborating with Grammy-winning producer Leroy Romans and Grammy-nominated Marcopolo “eMPe” Castillo on new music.

Music has the power to unite people, inspire hope and remind us that we’re never alone” — Max Ehrich

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four-time Emmy-nominated actor, singer and songwriter Max Ehrich is entering a powerful new creative chapter, stepping into the recording studio alongside Grammy-winning producer Leroy Romans and Grammy-nominated producer Marcopolo “eMPe” Castillo to develop a collection of inspirational music projects designed to unite, uplift and inspire listeners around the world.Known for his work across television, film and music, Ehrich continues to expand his artistic vision by collaborating with acclaimed producers whose combined experience spans multiple genres and international audiences. The new body of work reflects themes of faith, perseverance, healing and hope while embracing music’s ability to bring people together across cultures and generations.Among the projects currently in development is a humanitarian-inspired song intended to support relief efforts benefiting Venezuela, along with additional music focused on encouraging resilience, compassion and unity during a time when those messages are needed more than ever.“Music has the power to unite people, inspire hope and remind us that we’re never alone,” said Ehrich. “No matter what you’ve been through, you are deserving of a beautiful today and tomorrow. You are stronger than you know. Even if you fall off track, it’s never too late to begin again.”Working from Leroy Romans’ studio, Ehrich has been collaborating with an accomplished team of producers committed to creating music that carries a message beyond entertainment.“Every detour has a purpose,” Ehrich added. “The lessons we’ve learned help guide us toward who we’re becoming. My goal is to create music that promotes peace, uplifts people and reminds them that hope always exists.”The collaboration brings together an impressive group of music creators. Grammy-winning producer Leroy Romans has earned recognition for his work with award-winning artists, while Grammy-nominated producer Marcopolo “eMPe” Castillo has collaborated with legendary reggae group The Wailers, contributing to projects that continue to influence audiences worldwide.For Ehrich, this new chapter represents a natural evolution of his career—one that combines storytelling through both music and film while creating projects with lasting emotional impact.In addition to his music career, Ehrich continues developing film and television projects, including faith-driven and inspirational stories that encourage audiences through messages of redemption, perseverance and purpose. His continued commitment to meaningful storytelling has positioned him as an artist focused on creating work that resonates far beyond the screen or stage.Additional music collaborations, release announcements and upcoming projects are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.About Max EhrichMax Ehrich is a four-time Emmy-nominated actor, singer and songwriter whose career spans television, film and music. Recognized for his performances and dedication to meaningful storytelling, Ehrich continues to develop projects that inspire hope, resilience and authentic human connection through entertainment.

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