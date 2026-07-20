Skins & Needles Enters New Era as Gibson House Becomes Home to One of the UK's Most Recognised Independent Tattoo Brands

Skins & Needles Matthew Salvin

Landmark acquisition marks the next chapter for the North East tattoo brand as long-term digital marketing partnership continues to support its growth.

Gibson House represents everything we've been working towards. It's much more than a new building. It's the beginning of our biggest chapter yet, giving us the space to continue growing.” — Matthew Salwin

MIDDLESBROUGH, NORTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the UK's most recognised independent tattoo brands, Skins & Needles, has entered an exciting new era following its acquisition of the iconic Gibson House in Middlesbrough, marking the latest milestone in a remarkable journey that has transformed the business from a single tattoo studio on Linthorpe Road into a multi-location brand with studios in Middlesbrough, Durham, York and Ingleby Barwick.

Founded by Matthew Salvin in 2011, Skins & Needles has spent the past 15 years building an outstanding reputation for exceptional artistry, customer experience and continual innovation. Today, the business has grown far beyond its original roots, encompassing tattooing, barbering, aesthetics and professional education through the Skins & Needles Education Academy, attracting clients from across the UK.

For a business that began with a single tattoo studio, Gibson House represents far more than a new address. It is a statement of intent, reflecting fifteen years of ambition, investment and continual evolution. The acquisition not only provides the space to support the brand's continued growth but also represents another significant investment in Middlesbrough's thriving independent business community.

"Leaving Linthorpe Road is incredibly emotional because it's where our story began. It's where we've built our reputation, welcomed thousands of customers and created countless memories over the past 15 years.

Gibson House represents everything we've been working towards. It's much more than a new building. It's the beginning of our biggest chapter yet, giving us the space to continue growing, investing in our team and delivering an even better experience for our customers.

As we've continued to evolve as a business, we've surrounded ourselves with people who genuinely understand our vision. Myk Baxter Marketing has become an extension of our team over the past 18 months, supporting us across our website, SEO, digital advertising and wider marketing strategy. Having trusted partners around us allows us to focus on what we do best while continuing to push the business forward."

While customers will see the impressive new surroundings, much of the work supporting the company's recent growth has taken place behind the scenes.

Over the past 18 months, Darlington-based digital marketing agency Myk Baxter Marketing has worked alongside Skins & Needles as its strategic digital marketing partner. Initially commissioned to redesign and redevelop the company's website to improve user experience, increase customer enquiries and strengthen its visibility across search engines, the relationship has since evolved into a comprehensive digital marketing partnership encompassing website development, search engine optimisation (SEO), Meta advertising, email marketing and ongoing strategic consultancy.

As the business continued to diversify, Myk Baxter Marketing was also commissioned to design and develop the dedicated Skins & Needles Education Academy website, creating a purpose-built platform to promote the company's tattoo and barber training courses while supporting future student recruitment through SEO, user experience and conversion-focused design.

"When Matthew first approached us around 18 months ago, this wasn't simply about building a new website. It was about creating a digital presence that genuinely reflected the quality of the Skins & Needles brand while supporting where the business wanted to go.

Since then, we've become an extension of the team, supporting everything from website development and SEO to Meta advertising, email marketing and strategic consultancy. Watching the business reach this incredible milestone with Gibson House has been hugely rewarding, and we're proud to continue supporting Matthew and his team as they enter what is undoubtedly their most exciting chapter yet.

The success of Skins & Needles is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when ambitious businesses invest not only in their people and premises but also in their digital presence. Long-term partnerships built on trust, shared ambition and continual improvement are where the best results are achieved."

As Skins & Needles prepares to open the doors of Gibson House, the business continues to strengthen its position as one of the UK's most recognised independent tattoo brands. With an expanding presence across Middlesbrough, Durham, York and Ingleby Barwick, continued investment in professional education and a long-term commitment to customer experience, the future looks brighter than ever.

For a business that began with a single studio on Linthorpe Road in 2011, Gibson House is far more than a new headquarters. It represents the next chapter in a journey defined by ambition, creativity and continual investment. Supported by a trusted network of partners and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Skins & Needles continues to demonstrate how an independent business can evolve into one of the UK's most recognised tattoo brands while remaining true to the values that built its reputation.

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