Award-Winning Hot Sauce Brand Launches Bold New Beef Jerky

Bootlikker Beef Jerky

The artisan brand introduces a premium beef jerky crafted with exceptional ingredients, bold flavor, and an uncompromising commitment to quality.

We didn't want to create just another bag of jerky... We wanted to create the kind of jerky people can't stop talking about—the one they immediately recommend to friends after the first bite.” — Tommy Wood

JEFFERSON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of its award-winning hot sauce line, Bootlikker is expanding into premium meat snacks with the launch of Bootlikker Beef Jerky, a small-batch jerky crafted from premium cuts of beef, bold seasonings, and the same flavor-first philosophy that made the company's sauces stand out.

Inspired by a family recipe originally prepared for winter ski trips, the jerky combines traditional craftsmanship with Bootlikker's signature twist—its award-winning JACK Whiskey Hot Sauce—to create a sweet-heat flavor that balances rich beef, subtle smokiness, a tasty tang, and just the right amount of kick.

"We didn't want to create just another bag of jerky," said Tommy Wood, founder of Bootlikker. "We wanted to create the kind of jerky people can't stop talking about—the one they immediately recommend to friends after the first bite. We started with an old family recipe we'd make for winter ski trips, then I added our Bootlikker JACK Whiskey Hot Sauce, and everything came together. We knew we had something special."

The inaugural release features a signature sweet-heat flavor designed for consumers looking for a premium, protein-packed snack whether they're on the road, at work, outdoors, or simply looking for something better than ordinary convenience-store jerky.

Check out the new PROMO VIDEO!

Bootlikker Beef Jerky officially launches Tuesday, July 21, and will be available for purchase online at bootlikker.com.

Bootlikker Beef Jerky Launch Video

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