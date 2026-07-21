Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Funeral Services in Winnipeg

We are grateful to the community for their confidence in our services and to our dedicated staff whose professionalism and compassion make this recognition possible.” — Michael Vogiatzakis.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Funeral Services in Winnipeg, reaffirming its reputation as one of Manitoba’s most trusted and respected funeral service providers.Since opening its doors in 1998, Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium has remained committed to providing compassionate, personalized, and professional care to families throughout Winnipeg and the surrounding communities. This latest recognition reflects nearly three decades of dedication to excellence, service, and community trust.Under the leadership of Michael Vogiatzakis, General Manager, Licensed Funeral Director, and Mortician, Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium has built a reputation for treating every family with dignity, respect, and compassion during life’s most difficult moments.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the trust families place in us every day,” said Michael Vogiatzakis. “Our team is committed to providing exceptional care, guidance, and support to families when they need it most. We are grateful to the community for their confidence in our services and to our dedicated staff whose professionalism and compassion make this recognition possible.”Over the years, Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium has earned multiple Consumer Choice Awards, including being recognized as a seven-time recipient in the Funeral Services category. These achievements highlight the organization’s consistent commitment to service excellence, client satisfaction, and professional integrity.A cornerstone of Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium’s success is its personalized approach. By taking the time to understand each family’s unique wishes, traditions, and values, the team ensures that every funeral, memorial, cremation, and celebration of life is meaningful, respectful, and reflective of the individual being honoured.The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research measuring consumer satisfaction, business reputation, and service quality. The award recognizes organizations that consistently exceed customer expectations within their respective industries.As the needs of families continue to evolve, Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of care while offering innovative and flexible service options that meet the changing needs of the community.For nearly three decades, families have trusted Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium to guide them through some of life’s most important moments. This recognition further reinforces the organization’s commitment to excellence and its mission of serving families with compassion, dignity, and professionalism.About Voyage Funeral Home and CrematoriumFounded in 1998, Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium is a Winnipeg-based provider of funeral, cremation, burial, and memorial services. Known for its compassionate approach and commitment to personalized care, Voyage serves families throughout Manitoba with professionalism, integrity, and respect.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

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