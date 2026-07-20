Sedgwick County Treasurer Announces Closure of Derby Satellite Tag Office

For Immediate Release Monday, July 20, 2026 Contact Brandon Zenner 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Sedgwick County Treasurer Brandi Baily has decided to end operations of the Derby satellite tag office, located at Kansas Driver Licensing at 620 N. Rock Rd., as of July 31, 2026. Baily cited ongoing challenges at the location that affected staff and residents.

“We don’t plan for this to be the end of our presence in Derby. We are actively searching for a new expanded location that will provide a better environment for Sedgwick County residents and our employees, as well as the ability to process more transactions daily,” Baily said. “We appreciate their patience as we work to locate a new site and continue serving the public.”

All appointments through July 31 in Derby will be honored. Residents can continue making appointments or visit on a first-come, first-served basis as a walk-in at the Douglas Tag Office and seven other satellite locations.

Since consolidating operations at the East Kellogg location to the Douglas Tag Office in Sept. 2025, Baily has opened five satellite locations at no cost to the County or taxpayers.

Residents are encouraged to make sure they’re prepared for their visit with all necessary documents by visiting Tag Office | Sedgwick County.