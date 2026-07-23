Conscious Discipline Names Rachel Jordan as Vice President of Marketing

Conscious Discipline Rachel Jordan

Conscious Discipline, a global leader in co-regulation culture and leadership, announced the appointment of Rachel Jordan as Vice President of Marketing.

We're thrilled to welcome Rachel. We're always looking for the right fit for Conscious Discipline matched with a genuine belief in our ambition as we expand our impact, and Rachel has both.” — Terry Nealon, CEO, Conscious Discipline

ORLANDO, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conscious Discipline , a global leader in providing leadership and self-regulation practices that transform school culture, announced the appointment of Rachel Jordan as Vice President of Marketing.Jordan brings extensive experience building and scaling marketing organizations for mission-driven education and technology companies. Her appointment marks a new phase of brand growth and audience engagement for Conscious Discipline as the company deepens its connection with the teaching community, schools, early education centers, districts, and global partners.“Conscious Discipline has spent 30 years proving that when adults regulate themselves first, children transform. As a parent, and after more than a decade working in early childhood and K-12, I've rarely seen work this rigorous or this loved. I'm here to make sure every educator and every leader who needs it can find it.” — Rachel Jordan, Vice President of Marketing, Conscious Discipline"We're thrilled to welcome Rachel to the Conscious Discipline team. She brings deep marketing leadership experience across mission-driven startups, enterprise, and nonprofit organizations, most recently from BetterLesson, with a background that also includes TeachFX, BoardOnTrack, Bright Horizons, and a globally-focused human rights organization. Beyond her experience, we're always looking for the right fit for Conscious Discipline matched with a genuine belief in our ambition as we expand our impact, and Rachel has both." — Terry Nealon, CEO, Conscious DisciplineAbout Conscious DisciplineNow in its 30th year, Conscious Discipline is a brain-based self-regulation and school culture model used by educators, schools, and early childhood programs worldwide.Combining neuroscience, behavior research, and relationship-centered practices, Conscious Discipline provides educator professional development, classroom managementstrategies, and implementation tools that help create safe, connected, and resilient learning environments for children and adults.Media ContactJenny Shannonjenny.shannon@consciousdiscipline.com

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