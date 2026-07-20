Award-winning Nashville Barrel Company expands into Kentucky with the opening of Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co. in Louisville's vibrant NuLu District.

Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co. is more than an extension of what we've built in Nashville—it's an opportunity to distill, age, and share whiskey in a city that's been doing it right for centuries.” — Mike Hinds, co-founder Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Nashville Barrel Company Expands into Kentucky with Opening of Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Company Nashville Barrel Company proudly announces the official grand opening of Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Company, the newest destination in its growing family of brands. Located in the heart of Louisville's vibrant NuLu District, the new location officially opened its doors on July 17, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional whiskey experiences.The opening marks Nashville Barrel Company's third brick-and-mortar location and its first expansion into Kentucky, further strengthening its presence across more than 30 states while establishing a permanent home in the heart of Bourbon Country. The company celebrated its grand opening during NuLu Summerfest, one of the neighborhood's signature annual events.After earning a national reputation for award-winning single-barrel releases, small-batch whiskeys, and immersive tasting experiences in Nashville, the company now brings its signature hospitality, barrel-first philosophy, and passion for whiskey education to Kentucky—home to the world's most iconic bourbon traditions.Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co. was founded by Mike Hinds, James Davenport, and Casey Kostrzebski, bringing Nashville Barrel Company's award-winning reputation for exceptional barrel selection, craftsmanship, and hospitality to the heart of Kentucky's Bourbon Country. The destination offers guests an elevated whiskey experience featuring expertly curated bourbon, rye, American whiskey, agave spirits, and exclusive single-barrel selections. Visitors can enjoy guided tastings, premium flights, bottle purchases, a private barrel program, private events, and a welcoming atmosphere designed for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike."Louisville has always been the beating heart of American whiskey, and opening our doors during NuLu Summerfest felt like the perfect way to introduce ourselves to this community," said Mike Hinds, co-founder of Nashville Barrel Company and Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co. "Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co. is more than an extension of what we've built in Nashville—it's an opportunity to distill, age, and share whiskey in a city that's been doing it right for centuries. We can't wait for people to pull up a seat at the bar and experience what we've been working on."Located at 717 E. Market St., Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co. features a working distillery, a full tasting bar, private barrel-pick experiences, and guided tastings led by knowledgeable staff. The grand opening during NuLu Summerfest introduced the space to hundreds of festival-goers exploring the district's renowned restaurants, galleries, boutiques, and local businesses.Nashville Barrel Company has built its reputation on selecting exceptional barrels and producing award-winning whiskey. The company was recently named Tennessee Blender of the Year and earned Best in Class honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its single-barrel bourbon. The opening of Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co. represents the next chapter in the company's continued growth and commitment to creating destination whiskey experiences."This opening represents more than another location—it represents the next chapter of our story," said Kelly O'Shea, Vice President of Brands. "Louisville has such an incredible whiskey heritage, and we're honored to become part of that community while bringing the hospitality, education, and memorable experiences guests have come to expect from Nashville Barrel Company. We couldn't think of a better place to continue growing our family of brands."The opening further strengthens Nashville Barrel Company's growing presence throughout the whiskey industry, complementing its Nashville locations, expanding national distribution, and continuing its reputation for releasing highly sought-after single barrels and limited-edition expressions recognized by whiskey critics and enthusiasts alike.Guests are now welcome to visit Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Company seven days a week for guided tastings, exclusive bottle releases, private barrel experiences, and curated whiskey events. For more information, visit louisvillerickhouse.com.About Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co. Louisville Rickhouse Whiskey Co. is a distillery and whiskey destination located in Louisville's historic NuLu District. Founded by Mike Hinds, James Davenport, and Casey Kostrzebski, the venue features a working distillery, full tasting bar, private barrel-pick program, retail bottle shop, and guided whiskey experiences. The destination is open seven days a week. For more information, visit louisvillerickhouse.com.About Nashville Barrel Company Founded in 2018, Nashville Barrel Company is an award-winning independent whiskey company recognized for its expertly curated single barrels, small- batch releases, and destination tasting experiences. With distribution in more than 30 states and locations in Tennessee and Kentucky, the company is dedicated to crafting memorable whiskey experiences while setting the standard for independent whiskey producers.MEDIA CONTACT - Kelly O'Shea, VP of Brands - kelly@nashvillebarrelco.com

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