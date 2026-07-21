Mosaic Biosciences & Tango Biosciences Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Critical Reagent Discovery Capabilities

Mosaic Tango Partnership

Adding phage display-based in vitro discovery to Mosaic's platform-agnostic critical reagent offering, delivering anti-idiotype antibodies- as little as 4wks

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Biosciences, a biologics contract research organization (CRO) specializing in end-to-end antibody discovery and development, today announced a strategic partnership with Tango Biosciences, a premier CRO for custom phage display solutions for peptide and antibody discovery. The collaboration expands Mosaic's critical reagent discovery portfolio with access to Tango Biosciences’ high-diversity phage display libraries spanning Fab, scFv, VHH, and monobody formats, delivering high-quality selective binders in as short as four weeks from antigen to validated binders.The partnership directly addresses a growing need in the biopharmaceutical industry for faster, more flexible generation of critical reagents. Anti-idiotype antibodies, ADA positive controls, and tool antibodies are essential to support PK/PD assays, immunogenicity testing, and clinical-stage programs, yet traditional in vivo approaches can take several months. By combining Tango Biosciences’ proven in vitro phage display platform with Mosaic's integrated downstream capabilities, including protein engineering, assay development, Carterra’ SPR characterization, and tech transfer, clients gain a streamlined path from target to validated reagent.Critical reagent timelines are among the biggest constraints we hear about from development-stage teams. This partnership gives our clients a powerful in vitro option that is fast, cost-efficient, and backed by Mosaic's full downstream infrastructure. It is exactly the kind of integrated, platform-agnostic model we built Mosaic to deliver. Jean-Pierre Wery, CEO, Mosaic BiosciencesTango Biosciences brings decades of phage display expertise and a portfolio of more than 35 high-quality antibody and peptide libraries, with an industry-leading success rate exceeding 95%. The company's Nobel Prize-winning phage display methodology enables rapid, scalable screening across a range of formats and targets, without the time and animal-use burden of immunization-based approaches.Mosaic Biosciences is a natural fit for this collaboration, combining our world-class libraries with Mosaic’s deep pipeline of downstream capabilities. Their client-focused strategy and consultative approach ensures that hits from our phage display platform have a clear path to fully validated, assay-ready reagents. Together, we can offer clients broader solutions, from discovery to validation, to streamline their programs. Michael D. Scholle, MS, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Tango BiosciencesThe partnership is available immediately. Mosaic Biosciences will serve as the primary point of contact for integrated critical reagent programs incorporating phage display discovery, with Tango Biosciences providing library access and phage display execution. Downstream characterization, assay development, and tech transfer will remain within Mosaic's integrated service model.About Mosaic BiosciencesMosaic Biosciences is a full-service biologics discovery CRO based in Boulder, Colorado. The company partners with biopharmaceutical organizations at every stage of development to design and execute discovery programs using the platform best suited to each target and indication. Mosaic's integrated capabilities span in vitro display, single B cell methods, transgenic animal platforms, and emerging AI-enabled screening approaches. For more information, visit [mosaicbio.com].About Tango BiosciencesFounded in 2016 from the laboratory of Dr. Brian Kay at the University of Illinois Chicago, Tango Biosciences is a premier CRO specializing in custom affinity reagents developed using phage display. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including custom antibody and peptide drug discovery services. With more than 35 high-quality antibody and peptide libraries and a success rate exceeding 95%, Tango Biosciences serves biotech and pharmaceutical clients seeking faster, more reproducible discovery of antibodies and peptides. Learn more at tangobio.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.