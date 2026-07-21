Conscious Discipline Names Shelby McIntosh Goldman as Head of Sales

Conscious Discipline Shelby McIntosh Goldman

Education and commercial leader Shelby McIntosh Goldman joins Conscious Discipline to expand its reach with schools, districts, and families nationwide.

Shelby brings a rare combination of education and commercial leadership experience.” — Terry Nealon, CEO, Conscious Discipline

ORLANDO, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conscious Discipline , a global leader in providing leadership and self-regulation practices that transform school culture, announced the appointment of Shelby McIntosh Goldman as Head of Sales this month.McIntosh Goldman joins Conscious Discipline after a decade leading sales, customer success, and marketing teams at education companies. She has spent her career seeking out mission-driven organizations where she could put commercial leadership to work in service of a larger purpose: a throughline she now brings to her new role overseeing the company's sales strategy and team.“I'm thrilled to join the Conscious Discipline family. My entire career has been driven by wanting to make a real impact, and I don't think I've ever seen that mission lived out so clearly as it is here. I can't wait to bring this work to even more schools and families.”— Shelby McIntosh Goldman, Head of Sales, Conscious Discipline“Shelby brings a rare combination of education and commercial leadership experience. She started as a teacher and school leader, earned her doctorate in education policy, and has spent the past decade leading sales, customer success, and marketing teams at companies like K12 Insight, Education Elements, Gaggle, and BetterLesson. What stood out throughout the search was her authentic commitment to public education and her belief that growth and mission go hand in hand: that's exactly who we are at Conscious Discipline.”— Terry Nealon, CEO, Conscious DisciplineAbout Conscious DisciplineNow in its 30th year, Conscious Discipline is a brain-based self-regulation and school culture model used by educators, schools, and early childhood programs worldwide.Combining neuroscience, behavior research, and relationship-centered practices, Conscious Discipline provides educator professional development, classroom managementstrategies, and implementation tools that help create safe, connected, and resilient learning environments for children and adults.Media ContactJenny Shannonjenny.shannon@consciousdiscipline.com

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