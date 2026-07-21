World Masters Athletics Gallery of Champions to Recognize Five Outstanding Athletes During Second Induction

World Masters Athletics Gallery of Champions 2026 Inductees— (From Left to Right) John Meagher, Leung Chi Cheong, Janelle Delaney, Scott Eriksson, Joe Appiah

2026 inductees recognized for excellence in sport and their positive, lasting impact on the lives of others and the communities they serve

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Masters Athletics (WMA) Gallery of Champions will hold its second induction by recognizing five exceptional masters athletes whose achievements in sport are matched by their leadership, service and positive impact on the lives of others, during the World Masters Athletics Outdoor Championships in Daegu, Republic of Korea.Launched in 2024, the World Masters Athletics Gallery of Champions recognizes masters athletes whose achievements extend beyond excellence in competition to include outstanding leadership, service and a positive, lasting impact on the lives of others and the communities they serve.The 2026 WMA Gallery of Champions Induction Ceremony will take place at the Medal Plaza, Daegu Stadium, on August 25, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.“The World Masters Athletics Gallery of Champions recognizes individuals who exemplify the very best of masters athletics,” said Margit Jungmann, President of World Masters Athletics. “These remarkable athletes have achieved distinction in competition, but what truly sets them apart is the positive difference they continue to make through leadership, service and their commitment to strengthening their communities. They remind us that the true legacy of a champion is measured not only by athletic achievement, but by the lives they inspire and the example they set for others.”Together, the 2026 inductees represent the enduring values of masters athletics—excellence, resilience, leadership and service—demonstrating that the true measure of a champion extends well beyond the podium.2026 WMA Gallery of Champions InducteesJohn Meagher (Australia) — An outstanding distance runner, educator and coach whose international athletic achievements are matched by decades of inspiring and developing future generations through athletics.Janelle Delaney (Australia) — A multiple World Masters champion and world record holder recognized not only for her sprinting excellence but also for her sportsmanship and commitment to lifelong participation in athletics.Leung Chi Cheong (Hong Kong, China) — A World Masters hurdles champion, educator and coach dedicated to developing young athletes through technical excellence while fostering teamwork, discipline and perseverance.Joe Appiah MBE (Great Britain) — A world-record hurdler whose remarkable return to elite competition following prostate cancer, together with decades of coaching, leadership and advocacy, reflects resilience, service and inspiration.Scott Eriksson (USA) — A multiple World Masters champion and advocate for healthy aging whose leadership within Masters athletics continues to promote lifelong participation in sport and active living.Complete biographies and photographs of the 2026 WMA Gallery of Champions inductees are available at:About World Masters AthleticsWorld Masters Athletics (WMA) is the international governing body for masters athletics, promoting premier athletic events for athletes aged 35 and over, of all abilities, while encouraging their passion for active, healthy competition, global camaraderie and the celebratory spirit.Media AccreditationAll media representatives attending the World Masters Athletics Outdoor Championships must be registered and accredited.For accreditation, media enquiries or interview requests with the 2026 WMA Gallery of Champions inductees, please contact World Masters Athletics or the Local Organizing Committee below.Media representatives are warmly invited to discover and share the inspiring human-interest stories that define masters athletics, where world-class performances are matched by extraordinary stories of resilience, lifelong achievement and service to others.Media ContactLocal Organizing Committee (LOC)Mijeong ParkHead of Promotion TeamEmail: jmj0941@korea.krMobile: +82-10-8210-1712

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