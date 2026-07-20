Advertising agency launches 'Right Naming,' a new approach to naming rights that preserves cultural landmark names

Members of the 18 Comunicação team

18 Comunicação initiative debuts at a historic market in the state of Minas Gerais, proposing that protecting a landmark also means preserving its original name

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landscape where companies worldwide fiercely compete for naming rights to boost visibility, Brazilian agency 18 Comunicação is introducing an approach that challenges the status quo. Called “Right Naming,” the concept suggests that, in certain contexts, maintaining a cultural landmark’s original name can be a much more powerful branding strategy than renaming it.The initiative debuts through a partnership between mining company Vale and Mercado Central de Belo Horizonte, one of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais' most iconic cultural landmarks and tourist attractions. Despite acquiring the naming rights to the venue, Vale chose to keep its historical identity intact. The company recognized that certain names carry a symbolic value built over generations and belong, first and foremost, to the public's collective memory.Developed by Brazilian advertising agency 18 Comunicação, the concept is rooted in the premise that brand relevance is also built through a deep respect for local identity. Instead of replacing a cultural asset with a corporate name, Right Naming turns heritage preservation into a strategic advantage — one capable of strengthening both the brand’s reputation and its emotional bond with the community.The campaign features video spots, digital content, and partnerships with local influencers and content creators, reinforcing the message that supporting a landmark also means safeguarding its history and identity.More than just a communications initiative, the partnership includes investments to modernize Mercado Central's infrastructure ahead of its centennial in 2029. The project encompasses sustainability efforts, structural improvements, and community engagement initiatives, helping to preserve and elevate one of the most representative hubs of local culture."Right Naming stems from the understanding that, in some cases, preserving an identity can generate far more value than replacing it. Certain assets belong emotionally to the people long before they ever belong to a company. Our challenge was to turn that gesture of respect into a communication strategy that strengthens both the brand and cultural heritage," says Guto Caram, CEO and founder of 18 Comunicação.With over 90 years of history, the Mercado Central de Belo Horizonte welcomes around 15 million visitors annually. Housing over 400 bars, restaurants, and shops, it has firmly cemented its status as a premier symbol of culture, gastronomy, and tradition in Minas Gerais.By offering a fresh take on naming rights, Right Naming broadens the conversation about the role brands play in preserving memory and cultural identity. Instead of erasing historical names, the concept proves that protecting what already holds deep meaning for people can be one of the most impactful ways to build brand equity.

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