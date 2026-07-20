The Global Home for Independent Advertising, Marketing and Media Agencies Just Got Rebuilt. Meet IndieHQ

IndieHQ brings community, coaching, awards and live events for independent agencies into one always-on home at indiehq.com.

From Indie Agency News: coaching, a daily tracker, reports, awards and live events — one login at indiehq.com. Service first, with the news wrapped around it.

We want this to be the most valuable industry membership indies have — built to get their work seen and give marketers more choice.” — Doug Zanger, Founder, Indie Agency News + IndieHQ

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie Agency News today launched IndieHQ (indiehq.com), a global, always-on home for independent advertising, marketing, media and creative agencies. Built over three-plus years of listening to the people who run independent shops, it brings a community of 360+ members across 15 countries and the tools that support them under one login."Independent agencies have never had a clearly defined, always-on home," said Doug Zanger, founder of Indie Agency News and IndieHQ. "The community was always there. We spent three-plus years listening to it and building — slowly — one place to bring the people and the tools together. Our goal is more visibility for independent agencies, and more choice for the marketers who want to work with them. We want this to be the most valuable industry membership indies have."Ask the independent advertising, marketing and media shops who have leaned on this platform and they tend to describe the same things: sharper work, a warmer community, and the sense that someone is squarely in their corner."They don't just spotlight great work — they champion the teams behind it, and create the kind of community that makes this industry feel more connected and generous," said Rachel Brandt, co-founder and managing partner of Corner Table Creative.Haley Hunter, founder of Party Land, used Indie QuickCoach to sharpen her shop's messaging and website. "IndieHQ gives us smart, accessible AI and tech tools — always backed by an experienced human team," she said. "What sets it apart is its specificity and commitment to us as an independent agency. The topics are relevant to our reality."WHAT'S INSIDE INDIEHQIndie Commons — a custom-built members' community platform where people trade wins, questions and hard-won advice.Indie QuickCoach — six analysis tools that score and give feedback on the work that wins business and raises visibility, from press pitches to awards entries.Indie Blueprint reports — in-depth playbooks drawn from Indie Agency News's live programming: summits, half-day topic sessions, members-only webinars and candid, anonymized panels.The Indie Tracker — the daily read on who's winning, moving and making news across the independent agency world.The Top 40 awards — two shows launching later in 2026: Classic, celebrating the best independent work, and People + Agencies, honoring the shops and people behind it.Member research — regular surveys that steer what gets built next.Live events — spring global summits ( Portland 2027 at indie27.com), dedicated programming at Cannes Lions, plus happy hours and gatherings through the year.The Front Desk — one place to ask for an introduction, a resource or a hand, and hear back from a real person.Preferred Partners — a vetted directory of companies that help with client work and the business of running an independent shop.WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENTService first. Plenty of places write about independent agencies. IndieHQ is built to help them — coaching before coverage.Purpose-built. Nearly every part of IndieHQ was built from the ground up for independents rather than assembled from third-party platforms.Frictionless, and always on. One login, nothing to hunt for, available whenever it's needed — not just once a year.Fairly priced. Membership starts at $695 a year — within reach of a two-person shop.The newsroom that started it all is still going strong. Indie Agency News has covered the independent agency world since May 2023 and publishes daily at indieagency.news — now open to any independent agency, with members prioritized for coverage. IndieHQ is the home built around that newsroom, not a replacement for it.IndieHQ is live now, and membership is open to independent advertising, marketing and media agencies worldwide at indiehq.com.ABOUT INDIE AGENCY NEWS / INDIEHQIndie Agency News is the media, coaching and community company for independent advertising, marketing and media agencies and the people behind them. Founded in May 2023, it now numbers 360+ agency members across 15 countries. IndieHQ (indiehq.com) is the home it built for that community, bringing tools and insight into one always-on place. Its newsroom lives at indieagency.news.MEDIA CONTACTDoug Zanger, Founder & Editor-in-Chiefzanger@indieagency.newsindieagency.news · indiehq.com

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