New Blog Series Chronicles One Family's Unexpected Lessons in Mountain Homeownership

Our mountain home on 35-acres of Ponderosa Pines Bats love to find peaks of homes where they can squeeze through openings as small as 3/8" The scene of the crime — where it all began.

Bats, rats, and a cancelled insurance policy — oh, my!

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the three years since Lorrie Boone and her husband Randy bought their dream property outside Durango, they've faced more surprises than they ever expected. A maternity ward of bats nesting in the eaves. A woodpecker with no interest in leaving. A smoking rat rocketing out of a lit fireplace. And an insurance company that cancelled their coverage just weeks after closing. None of it came with a warning label — or instructions. All of it, eventually, came with a lesson.Boone has turned those lessons into a blog series, Life Lessons of a Durango Homeowner — candid, often humorous, first-person stories written for the vacation and second-home owners navigating the same surprises, often from hundreds of miles away."I'm not an expert in any of these things," Boone says. "But I know what it feels like to be blindsided. And I know how much it helps to find the right person to help solve a problem - especially when you’re not there. That's really what these posts are about."That instinct — showing up for people navigating something unfamiliar, often from far away — is also, as it happens, how Boone spends her professional life. She recently launched Durango Holiday Home , a luxury holiday design studio serving vacation and mountain homeowners throughout Southwest Colorado.The Series→ Fire Edition — insurance cancelled weeks after closing, and the local fire official who turned it around https://durangoholidayhome.com/life-lessons-of-a-durango-homeowner-fire-edition/ → Bat Edition — what a second home visit turned up, and why timing matters https://durangoholidayhome.com/life-lessons-of-a-durango-homeowner-bat-removal-edition/ → Woodpecker Edition — walkie talkies, an airgun idea, and one unbothered bird https://durangoholidayhome.com/life-lessons-of-a-durango-homeowner-woodpecker-edition/ → Rodent Edition — the smoking rat, the engine nest, and a pantry her neighbor described as "the aftermath of an Animal House party" https://durangoholidayhome.com/rodents-in-a-colorado-mountain-home/ Because for Boone, finding the right person was always the turning point. To learn more, explore the full series at https://durangoholidayhome.com/blog If you're interested in talking to Lorrie about mountain homeownership or want to share your own “Life Lesson” story, feel free to reach out to the contact info on https://durangoholidayhome.com/contact/ About Durango Holiday HomeDurango Holiday Home is a premium holiday décor studio founded by designer Lorrie Boone, providing turnkey, Christmas decorating services in Durango and Southwest Colorado to private homeowners and vacation property owners. Lorrie brings more than 12 years of experience creating custom holiday décor for residential homeowners and private clubs, including multi-year work at the Birmingham Country Club in metropolitan Detroit.Contact: Lorrie Boone | 970-844-4850 | info@durangoholidayhome.com | www.durangoholidayhome.com # # #

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