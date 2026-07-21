Truck1 Releases H1 2026 Commercial Vehicle Market Data Report for Used Trucks and Tractor Units in Europe

Marketplace listing data shows used truck supply increased by 11.1%, while tractor unit supply declined by 8.0%; median listed prices rose in both segments.

WARSAW, POLAND, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truck1 has released its H1 2026 Commercial Vehicle Market Data Report, analysing active marketplace listings for used trucks and tractor units in Europe. The report compares H1 2026 with H1 2025 and covers active supply, median listed prices, listed-price ranges, leading supply countries and the most represented brands on Truck1.The main finding is that the two commercial vehicle segments moved in different directions on supply. Active used truck listings increased by 11.1% year on year, from 57,288 in H1 2025 to 63,640 in H1 2026. In contrast, active tractor unit listings declined by 8.0%, from 42,672 to 39,250.Median listed prices increased in both categories. For used trucks, the median listed price rose by 5.1%, from €25,600 to €26,900. For tractor units, the increase was stronger, with the median listed price rising by 13.7%, from €21,900 to €24,900.The data points to a clear split in the used commercial vehicle market. Used truck availability expanded in H1 2026, while tractor unit supply tightened. At the same time, listed-price levels moved higher in both segments, making stock visibility and cross-market comparison important for buyers, dealers and fleet operators.The Netherlands was the leading supply country for both categories. In tractor units, it accounted for 39.8% of active listings, followed by Belgium and Germany. In used trucks, the Netherlands led with 19.6%, followed by Germany and Belgium, indicating a more distributed supply base than in tractor units.The report also highlights differences in brand concentration. Tractor units were more concentrated by brand, with DAF, Scania and MAN accounting for about 69% of active listings. In used trucks, the top three brands — Mercedes-Benz, MAN and Volvo — accounted for about 46%.The full Truck1 report includes market data on active listings, listed-price ranges, top brands, leading supply countries, median age and mileage indicators for used trucks and tractor units.Read the full report: Commercial Vehicle Market Data H1 2026: Truck1 Report About Truck1Truck1 is a European online marketplace for commercial vehicles, trailers, construction machinery, agricultural equipment and related transport equipment. The platform connects buyers with dealers and sellers across Europe and international markets, providing access to listings across multiple commercial vehicle and heavy equipment categories.MethodologyThe report is based on Truck1 active listing data for selected used commercial vehicle categories. A listing was counted as active in H1 2026 if it was published before July 1, 2026 and was not removed before January 1, 2026. The same logic was applied to H1 2025. Listed prices are based on listings with valid positive prices shown on Truck1 and should be interpreted as marketplace listing-price signals, not final transaction prices or completed sales.

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