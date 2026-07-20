Highway 30 lane closure begins Aug. 3 for resurfacing near Rochester International Airport (July 20, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists will encounter a daytime lane closure on Highway 30 near Rochester International Airport starting Aug. 3 while construction crews resurface the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Flaggers and a pilot car will be directing traffic through the work zone during times when crews are removing pavement or resurfacing the road. Lane closures will only be in place when paving work is actively occurring. Outside of paving work, lanes will be open, including at night. Motorists will experience brief traffic delays for approximately two weeks beginning Aug. 3 and should plan extra travel time.

Later in the project, a detour will occur at Willow Creek during a box culvert replacement. The detour is scheduled to begin after Sept 8. and it’s expected to be in place for two weeks. The exact schedule of the detour will be shared in project email updates. People can sign up to receive these on the project website.

The project will provide a smoother ride for motorists and improved drainage. It is expected to be completed by the end of September.

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