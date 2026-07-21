San Antonio Criminal Defense Lawyer Sam Lock Recognized With Best Lawyers Accolades for 2026

San Antonio Criminal Defense Lawyer Sam Lock

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Sam H. Lock is proud to announce that Attorney Sam H. Lock has been ranked in The Best Lawyers in America for Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, and DUI/DWI Defense. Lock was also named Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" in San Antonio for Criminal Defense: White-Collar in 2026. In addition to this individual honor, the firm was recognized with the Best Law Firms award.

This recognition underscores the respected reputation the firm has built over the years and the level of commitment Lock brings to every case. Being named across three distinct practice areas speaks to the range of his experience and the trust that peers, clients, and the legal community have placed in his work. The Lawyer of the Year distinction is reserved for the top three percent of attorneys in each field, awarded to only one lawyer per specialty and region per year.

Attorney Lock has built his career on providing strong advocacy for people facing criminal charges. Drawing on over two decades of legal experience, his caseload spans a wide range of offenses, from misdemeanors to homicide cases.

About The Law Offices of Sam H. Lock

At The Law Offices of Sam H. Lock, we represent people accused of state and federal crimes throughout Texas and across Texas. For more information about our services and what we can do for you, visit https://www.sanantoniocriminaldefense.com/ or call 210-226-0965. We are available 24/7 to clients, so don’t hesitate to reach out with urgent legal matters.



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