Zam’s Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting as Founder Dr. Sam Prince Returns to Pensacola

Founder Dr Sam Prince

Grand-opening celebrations continue through July with the Zam Good Rally and Zam's Sessions Vol. 1 block party featuring Vintage Culture

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zam’s, the globally inspired bowl-and-burrito concept from Zambrero founder Dr. Sam Prince, celebrates the grand opening of its first U.S. restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at 404 Brent Lane in Pensacola. Dr. Prince is flying in from Australia to celebrate in person.Zam’s serves fully customizable bowls and burritos built on ancient grain blend or coconut rice, piled high with house-made sauces, fresh daily guacamole, and pickled onions and cabbage. Don’t miss the Fat Taco, folded around bright pink pickled onions, and the Cali Burrito, loaded with crispy air-fried fries. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served fresh daily.The ribbon cutting kicks things off with remarks from Dr. Prince, live music, food and giveaways – the first of a monthlong celebration welcoming Zam’s to Pensacola.The party rolls on July 24 with the Zam Good Rally, a community street takeover bringing giveaways and Zam’s signature energy to the neighborhood.Then on July 26, Zam’s Sessions Vol. 1: Block Party will rock the block, featuring Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture, currently ranked No. 11 on DJ Mag’s 2025 Top 100 DJs list. Doors open at 4 p.m. Guests can unlock a free ticket by making any in-restaurant purchase through July 25 to receive a registration code.And here’s the best part: for every attendee who registers, Zam’s will donate 100 meals through its Plate 4 Plate program – meaning the celebration alone could generate as many as 300,000 meals for people in need.Plate 4 Plate is at the heart of Zam’s mission. Every regular or big burrito, bowl or Kid’s Zam Box purchased helps provide a meal to someone in need. Across the Zambrero and Zam’s brands, the program has delivered more than 100 million meals worldwide.“Opening our first U.S. Zam’s restaurant is a milestone we’ve been working toward for some time,” said Dr. Sam Prince, founder of Zam’s and Zambrero. “Pensacola has welcomed us with incredible enthusiasm, and we’re excited to celebrate with the community while helping provide meals to people in need through Plate 4 Plate.”“We know the United States is one of the largest and most competitive restaurant markets in the world, and we are not here assuming anything,” Dr Prince said. “Our hope is simple. If we do our very best on our best day, we can delight the people of Pensacola and bring them something that makes their city proud.”###About Zam’sZam’s is a globally inspired restaurant concept built around custom bowls and burritos, and the newest brand from Zambrero founder Dr. Sam Prince. The first Zam’s restaurant opens in Pensacola, Florida, in 2026, bringing fresh, real ingredients and a heritage of giving back through Plate 4 Plate. Learn more at zamsusa.com or follow @zams_usa on Facebook Instagram and TikTok About ZambreroFounded in 2005 in Canberra, Australia, by Dr. Sam Prince, Zambrero operates more than 350 restaurants across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States. Through its Plate 4 Plate program, Zambrero has generated more than 100 million meals for people in need worldwide.Brand ContactLauren DrummondZam’s USAl.drummond@zamusa.com

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