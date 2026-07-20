Dr. Nizam Razack Calls on All Candidates to End Personal Attacks and Focus on the Issues

Abide by President Ronald Reagan's Eleventh Commandment: 'Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.'

Floridians face high healthcare costs, inflation, rising debt, public safety concerns, and threats to our freedoms. Let's focus on solutions not personal attacks.” — Dr. Razack, MD, JD

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republican congressional candidate Dr. Nizam Razack today called on every candidate seeking public office to end personal attacks and negative campaigning and instead focus on presenting real solutions for the people they hope to represent.

"As Republicans, we should remember President Ronald Reagan's Eleventh Commandment: 'Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.' That principle helped unite our party and build one of the greatest conservative movements in American history," said Dr. Razack.

Dr. Razack emphasized that voters deserve a campaign centered on ideas, leadership, and results not mudslinging.

"Republicans should vigorously debate issues, policies, and qualifications, but personal attacks only weaken our party. Every minute we spend attacking fellow Republicans gives Democrats additional ammunition to use against our eventual nominee in the general election. We should not be doing our opponents' work for them."

"Americans are facing rising healthcare costs, inflation, an unsecured border, a growing national debt, threats to public safety, and increasing challenges to our constitutional freedoms. These are the issues that matter to families across Florida's 11th Congressional District not political insults or personal attacks."

Dr. Razack said campaigns should give voters a clear understanding of each candidate's vision for the future.

"I encourage every candidate to spend the remainder of this campaign discussing what they will do to improve the lives of the people they seek to serve. Tell voters how you will lower costs, strengthen our economy, support our veterans, protect Social Security and Medicare, secure our border, defend our Constitution, and make our communities safer. Let the voters decide based on ideas, experience, character, and solutions."

A board-certified neurosurgeon who has performed more than 15,000 brain and spine surgeries during a career spanning more than three decades, Dr. Razack said he entered the race to solve problems not create them.

"Public service is about lifting people up, not tearing others down. I will continue running a campaign based on integrity, civility, respect, and common-sense conservative solutions. Healthy debate makes us stronger, but needless personal attacks divide our party and distract from the mission of defeating the Democrats in November. The people of our district deserve nothing less."

About Dr. Nizam Razack

Dr. Nizam Razack is a board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, educator, and Republican candidate for Florida's 11th Congressional District. His campaign is focused on making healthcare more affordable, restoring fiscal responsibility, securing America's borders, strengthening public safety, supporting veterans, defending constitutional liberties, and putting the people of Florida first.

To learn more about Dr. Razack visit www.RazckforCongress.com

Paid for by Razack for Congress.

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