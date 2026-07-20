Wilson Kester Recognized by Best Lawyers® in 2026 Best Law Firms® Rankings

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Kester is proud to announce its recognition in the 2026 Best Law Firmsrankings by Best Lawyers, earning Regional Tier 2 distinctions for Family Law and service in Northern Michigan . This prestigious recognition reflects the firm's continued commitment to legal excellence, outstanding client service, and exceptional advocacy for families across Michigan.The Best Law Firmsrankings are among the legal profession's most respected honors, recognizing firms that demonstrate a superior level of professional excellence through a rigorous evaluation process that includes peer reviews, client feedback, and professional achievements. Earning a tiered ranking signifies a law firm's reputation for consistently delivering high-quality legal services and outstanding results."Being recognized by Best Lawyers for both Family Law and our service in Northern Michigan is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication of our entire team," said Shelley Kester, Founder and CEO of Wilson Kester. "Every day, our attorneys and staff work tirelessly to provide thoughtful guidance, skilled advocacy, and compassionate support for our clients during some of the most challenging moments of their lives. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and the trust our clients place in us. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and remain committed to raising the standard of legal representation for the individuals, families, and communities we are privileged to serve.”Wilson Kester has built its reputation by providing strategic, client-focused representation in all areas of family law, including divorce, child custody, parenting time, child support, spousal support, mediation, prenuptial agreements, and post-judgment matters. By combining experienced legal counsel with personalized service, the firm helps clients make informed decisions while protecting what matters most.The firm's Regional Tier 2 rankings in both Family Law and service in Northern Michigan underscore Wilson Kester's dedication to resolving complex family matters through both effective litigation and alternative dispute resolution. Whether advocating in the courtroom or guiding clients through mediation, the firm's attorneys remain committed to achieving practical, lasting solutions tailored to each family's unique circumstances.This latest recognition follows a period of significant growth for Wilson Kester, including the expansion of its legal team and continued investment in serving families throughout Michigan. As the firm continues to grow, its mission remains unchanged: to provide exceptional legal representation while empowering clients to move forward with confidence.About Wilson KesterWilson Kester is a Michigan-based family law firm dedicated exclusively to helping individuals and families navigate divorce, child custody, parenting time, child support, mediation, and other domestic relations matters. With a client-first approach and a commitment to compassionate advocacy, the firm serves families throughout Michigan by delivering personalized legal solutions and experienced representation during life's most challenging transitions.

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