QWERX Enterprise Secure Perimeter Listed on the Tidal Cyber Platform as Approved Vendor

National-security-grade device authentication joins industry's leading threat-led defense platform built on the MITRE ATT&CK framework

MERRIFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QWERX, Inc., a patented cybersecurity company that eliminates static device credentials with dynamic ephemeral keys, today announced that its flagship product, QWERX Enterprise Secure Perimeter, has been listed on the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry as an approved vendor. The listing makes QWERX's quantum-proof device authentication technology available to Tidal Cyber's growing community of enterprise defenders aligning their security posture to adversary procedures and attacker execution through the Tidal Cyber Threat-Led Defense platform.

Tidal Cyber's Threat-Led Defense platform extends the MITRE ATT&CK framework with industry-first procedural intelligence, extracted from unstructured data and CTI through its AI-powered NARC engine. By identifying and structuring the specific procedures adversaries use, the platform enables organizations to map defensive capabilities directly to attacker execution, helping security teams understand where defenses can detect, prevent, or disrupt attacks before objectives are achieved. QWERX's listing on the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry allows security teams to evaluate and integrate QWERX Enterprise Secure Perimeter within their Threat-Led Defense platform.

"We are pleased that QWERX Enterprise Secure Perimeter is now part of Tidal Cyber's Threat-Led Defense ecosystem," said Greg Cullison, CEO and Co-Founder of QWERX. "The MITRE ATT&CK framework has become the recognized industry standard for understanding techniques, but Tidal Cyber extends the framework by providing the specificity missing through adversary procedures. QWERX’s listing on the Tidal Cyber platform allows security teams to see exactly how our technology addresses the credential-based attack techniques used in adversary execution that drive the majority of enterprise breaches. Our mission is to help organizations protect their networks not by managing vulnerable static credentials, but by eliminating them entirely. This listing gives security teams the ability to see exactly where that capability fits within their defensive posture."

"Effective Threat-Led Defense requires defenders to have visibility into the full spectrum of available countermeasures aligned to not only techniques but how they are used by adversaries when executing an attack," said Rick Gordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Tidal Cyber. "QWERX's approach to device authentication addresses a critical gap in the defensive stack that is consistently exploited across multiple ATT&CK technique categories. We welcome QWERX Enterprise Secure Perimeter to the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry and look forward to helping organizations evaluate this capability within the context of the threats that matter most to them."

QWERX Enterprise Secure Perimeter eliminates the static device credentials that are the root cause of the majority of network breaches. Instead of relying on certificates that persist unchanged for weeks or months, QWERX rotates authentication keys every few seconds. Each key vanishes after use, leaving nothing persistent for an attacker to steal, harvest, or replay.

The listing on the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry enables security teams using the platform to map QWERX's defensive capabilities against specific adversary techniques documented in the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base, assess how QWERX addresses credential-based attack behaviors within their existing defensive stack, and identify gaps in their current authentication posture that QWERX Enterprise Secure Perimeter is designed to close.

About QWERX

QWERX, Inc. is a Virginia-based cybersecurity company that has patented technology to eliminate vulnerable static device credentials — the root cause of most network breaches — with dynamic ephemeral keys that vanish after use. QWERX protects IT, OT, and IoT environments against AI-powered attacks and quantum threats alike. The company's technology is backed by R&D grants from Los Alamos National Laboratory. QWERX recently announced general commercial availability from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. QWERX was a finalist at RSA Conference 2023 Launch Pad, is integrated with CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management Platform, and has been recognized as a Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech100 honoree. For more information, visit www.qwerx.co.

About Tidal Cyber

Tidal Cyber is the category creator and global leader in Threat-Led Defense, helping organizations operationalize the MITRE ATT&CK framework to reduce risk, optimize controls, and align security investments with real-world threats. Founded by cybersecurity veterans with deep roots in ATT&CK development and cyber operations — including the co-founder of MITRE's Center for Threat-Informed Defense — Tidal Cyber delivers the industry's only Threat-Led Defense platform purpose-built to provide procedural-level threat insights. For more information, visit www.tidalcyber.com.

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