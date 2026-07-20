Northacre Appoints Markus Giebel as Executive Director to Drive Global Expansion

Markus Giebel joins Northacre as Executive Director, bringing 30+ years of experience to drive the luxury developer's global expansion strategy

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northacre , an Abu Dhabi Global Market company has appointed Markus Giebel to its Board of Directors as Executive Director, reinforcing the company’s leadership team as it enters its next phase of international growth into London, and Europe after the successful development of several projects in the UAE.The appointment reflects Northacre’s continued focus on expanding its development platform, strengthening execution capabilities and building on the brand name three decades of delivering investment-grade real estate distinguished by timeless design, heritage and exceptional quality.Mr. Giebel brings over three decades of international executive leadership experience across real estate, investment, hospitality and financial services. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of a Dubai-listed real estate developer and has built an accomplished career leading corporate transformation, business growth, capital deployment and the delivery of large-scale developments across international markets.As Executive Director, Mr. Giebel will work closely with Northacre’s Board to execute the company’s long-term strategy, oversee its expanding development portfolio and strengthen its position as a leading developer of super-prime residential, hospitality and branded real estate. He will also play a key role in advancing strategic partnerships, enhancing operational excellence and supporting Northacre’s era of expansion into new markets and asset classes.For more than 30 years, the Northacre name and DNA has been synonymous with exceptional developments that combine architectural excellence, heritage and enduring investment value.Northacre’s current development portfolio includes landmark projects such as Ocean House, Palm Jumeirah, W Residences Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Anantara Marbella Residences, Delano Hotel London and others, together with a growing pipeline of premium residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments across key international markets.With the new affiliation with Shuaa Capital P.S.C., one of the MENA region’s leading investment banking and asset management platforms, Northacre benefits from strong institutional backing, disciplined corporate governance and access to extensive investment, capital markets and advisory expertise. This relationship provides a robust foundation for the company’s long-term growth and reinforces its commitment to the highest standards of governance, transparency and value creation.H.E. Nasser Al Shaikh, Chairman of Northacre, said:“Markus joins Northacre at an important moment in the company’s evolution. As we move from being a recognised luxury developer to a broader international development and investment platform, his experience in real estate, capital deployment, hospitality and international growth will be highly valuable. His appointment strengthens our leadership team and supports our ambition to deliver world-class projects across key global markets.”Markus Giebel, Executive Director of Northacre, commented:“It is a privilege to join Northacre, a brand that has earned an outstanding reputation for creating some of the most distinctive luxury developments in the industry. The strength of the Northacre brand, combined with the support of Shuaa Capital, provides an exceptional platform for future growth. I look forward to working alongside the Board and our talented team to execute our strategy, deliver an exciting pipeline of projects and continue building on Northacre’s remarkable legacy.”The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Northacre, as the company builds on its legacy as a super-prime developer and expands into a broader international development and investment platform. Markus brings the operational, investment and sector expertise required to support this transition, with a track record spanning real estate, hospitality, capital deployment and international business growth.About NorthacreFor more than 30 years, the brand has been internationally recognised for developing super-prime residential, hospitality and mixed-use real estate across London, Europe and the Middle East. Guided by a passion for heritage, craftsmanship and exceptional design, the brand creates investment-grade developments that combine architectural excellence with enduring value.

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