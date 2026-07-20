Eastern Oklahoma ENT and HealthMe Bring Transparently Priced ENT Care to Tulsa
Partnership brings upfront, transparent pricing to EOENT’s services, expanding access and building the practice’s direct-pay business.NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthMe (healthmedocs.com), the operating system for direct-pay healthcare, today announced a partnership with Eastern Oklahoma Ear, Nose & Throat (EOENT), bringing upfront, transparent pricing to EOENT’s specialty services and giving direct-pay patients and employers a simple way to find and pay for care — growing the practice’s business.
Founded in 1975, EOENT is the largest ENT clinic in Eastern Oklahoma, serving pediatric and adult patients across two Tulsa-area locations with a team of board-certified otolaryngologists and audiologists.
The partnership extends HealthMe’s platform into ENT and gives EOENT a way to grow its direct-pay business on its own terms. Because independent practices like EOENT deliver care in their own clinics and ambulatory surgery centers — where costs run well below hospital-based settings — EOENT’s transparent, bundled prices let patients and employers pay less, while the practice is paid in full at the time of service, without traditional insurance billing.
“Healthcare should not be a pricing black box. ENT patients deserve the same upfront, transparent pricing we’ve built for orthopedics and other specialty care.”
— Michael Havig, MD, Founder and CEO, HealthMe
Client Partner: Eastern Oklahoma Ear, Nose & Throat (EOENT)
EOENT adopted HealthMe after evaluating direct-pay pricing tools to better support patients navigating allergy, sinus, and hearing health services — part of a broader shift among specialty practices toward transparent, self-pay-friendly billing.
“At EOENT, we believe exceptional patient care begins with trust. HealthMe allows us to extend that trust beyond the exam room by providing transparent pricing, simplifying the patient journey, and giving patients the confidence to make informed decisions about their ENT care."
— Jessica Kissinger, MPA, COPM, Chief Operating Officer, Eastern Oklahoma Ear Nose & Throat
ENT Care and the Self-Insured Employer Market
ENT is one of the highest-volume specialties in U.S. healthcare: more than 31 million people see an otolaryngologist each year, and allergy and sinus conditions affect an estimated 50 million and 37 million Americans, respectively, per clinical association data. Because hearing, sinus, and allergy care are recurring, plannable expenses rather than one-time events, ENT is a natural fit for direct-pay pricing — and that matters most to self-insured employers, who now hold the claims risk for the majority of covered U.S. workers (67 percent overall, and more than 90 percent at employers with 5,000 or more employees, per KFF and U.S. Department of Labor data). By routing recurring specialty care like ENT toward transparent, direct-pay pathways, these employers can lower costs while giving employees upfront pricing on the services they use most — exactly what EOENT’s partnership with HealthMe now puts in place for one of Eastern Oklahoma’s largest ENT practices.
ABOUT HEALTHME®
HealthMe is the physician-founded operating system for direct-pay healthcare, giving specialty practices the pricing, payment, and access infrastructure to grow their direct-pay business — across both self-pay patients and self-insured employers. Practices publish transparent, bundled pricing, while direct payers — small-business owners, high-deductible and underinsured patients, health-sharing-ministry members, medical tourists, and self-insured employers — can discover, access, and transact for care. HealthMe’s products include Self Pay, PayLink, and CareNav powered by Agent Dora, the navigation infrastructure that nurse navigators, care navigation companies, and benefit managers use to route patients to transparently priced care. HealthMe serves orthopedic, ENT, and other specialties and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
Learn more at healthmedocs.com
ABOUT EASTERN OKLAHOMA ENT
Eastern Oklahoma Ear, Nose & Throat (EOENT) has served the Tulsa and surrounding communities since 1975. With a team of board-certified otolaryngologists and audiologists, EOENT provides comprehensive medical and surgical ENT care for children and adults across two locations, including hearing and cochlear implant services, allergy and sinus care, and head and neck cancer treatment.
Learn more at eoent.com
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