Longevity Medical Institute® Publishes Peer-Reviewed Meta-Analysis Supporting IV Stem Cells for COVID-19 Patients

Dr. Kirk Sanford

A systematic review finds that IV MSCs reduced inflammatory markers and mortality while maintaining an excellent safety profile in patients with severe COVID-19

This systematic review demonstrates that IV mesenchymal stem cells have consistently shown the ability to modulate the inflammatory response while improving survival in randomized clinical trials.” — Dr Kirk Sanford

SAN JOSé DEL CABO, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longevity Medical Institutetoday announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed systematic review and meta-analysis evaluating the safety and effectiveness of intravenous mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy for patients hospitalized with severe and critical COVID-19.The study, "Intravenous Mesenchymal Stromal Cells for Severe and Critical COVID-19: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials," was published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Public Health (ISSN: 3065-9078) DOI: 10.64030/3065-9078The review synthesized evidence exclusively from randomized controlled trials evaluating intravenous allogeneic MSC therapy in patients with severe or critical COVID-19. Conducted in accordance with PRISMA guidelines, the analysis assessed mortality, clinical recovery, safety, inflammatory biomarkers, and other clinically meaningful outcomes across multiple independent studies.The meta-analysis demonstrated that patients receiving intravenous MSC therapy experienced a statistically significant reduction in mortality compared with standard care or placebo. In addition, MSC-treated patients showed improvements in clinical recovery and inflammatory markers while maintaining an excellent safety profile, with no increase in serious adverse events. These findings are consistent with several previously published independent meta-analyses evaluating MSC therapy for COVID-19."Severe COVID-19 is driven not only by viral infection, but by an excessive and dysregulated immune response that can result in widespread inflammation, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and multi-organ failure," said Dr. Kirk Sanford , Founder and CEO of Longevity Medical Institute. "This systematic review demonstrates that intravenous mesenchymal stem cells have consistently shown the ability to modulate that inflammatory response while improving survival in randomized clinical trials."Unlike antiviral medications, MSCs do not target the virus itself. Instead, they work by regulating the body's immune response through the release of anti-inflammatory and regenerative signaling molecules known as the secretome. Research has shown these cells can reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines, promote tissue repair, improve alveolar-capillary barrier integrity, and support recovery from acute lung injury without engrafting into lung tissue.The publication also highlights the remarkable safety profile of intravenously administered allogeneic MSCs, which has now been demonstrated across numerous randomized clinical trials involving COVID-19 and many other inflammatory conditions.The authors conclude that intravenous MSC therapy represents a promising adjunctive treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 and that larger, well-designed randomized clinical trials will help further define optimal dosing, timing, and patient selection.This publication expands Longevity Medical Institute's growing portfolio of peer-reviewed regenerative medicine research , including previously published systematic reviews on mesenchymal stem cells for knee osteoarthritis, chronic inflammation and inflammaging, diabetic foot ulcers, and overall MSC safety.About Longevity Medical InstituteLongevity Medical Instituteis a 15,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art regenerative medicine and longevity center located in San José del Cabo, Mexico. The Institute combines advanced diagnostics—including comprehensive laboratory testing, full-body MRI, cardiac imaging, and body composition health assessments—with evidence-based regenerative medicine, cellular therapies, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, peptides, and personalized longevity programs. Through ongoing clinical research and peer-reviewed publications, the Institute remains committed to advancing the science of regenerative medicine and translating emerging evidence into patient care.

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