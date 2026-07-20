Austrian Ambassador Pays Farewell Visit

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Damjan Jović today received the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, Christian Ebner, on his farewell visit.

During the meeting, the interlocutors welcomed the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

They underscored the importance of frequent high-level and highest-level visits, noting that such exchanges serve as a clear indicator of the strong bilateral relations between Serbia and Austria.

State Secretary Jović informed Ambassador Ebner of the extremely difficult situation facing the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija and called for stronger support from the Republic of Austria for the protection of their fundamental human and political rights in the Province.

The two sides also expressed their mutual satisfaction with the confirmation of the Republic of Austria's participation in the upcoming Expo 2027 Belgrade Specialized Exhibition.

State Secretary Jović thanked Ambassador Ebner for his dedicated engagement and wished him every success in his future personal and professional endeavors.