Award-Winning Cape Cod Inn Begins New Chapter Under New Owners Following National Tripadvisor Recognition

Inn on Main Cape Cod

New innkeepers David and Ruta Gordon honor Inn on Main's legacy of exceptional hospitality following its recognition among Tripadvisor's Best of the Best.

We want Inn on Main to be a place where guests feel cared for from the moment they arrive.” — Ruta & David Gordon

YARMOUTH PORT, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inn on Main Announces New Ownership and National Tripadvisor RankingYarmouth Port bed and breakfast places #15 among Best of the Best B&Bs and Inns in the United States as David and Ruta Gordon take overInn on Main, a six-room bed and breakfast on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port, has new owners and a new national recognition. David and Ruta Gordon have taken ownership of the historic inn, which was named #15 among the Best of the Best B&Bs and Inns in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards.According to Tripadvisor, the Best of the Best tier is its highest honor and is based on the volume and quality of traveler reviews over a 12-month period, representing roughly the top 1 percent of listings worldwide.The Gordons purchased the inn in spring 2026 from previous owners Chris and Sarah. They come to innkeeping from careers in education and community leadership."This award is a reminder of what Chris and Sarah built here," said David and Ruta Gordon. "They created an inn that guests loved, and we feel honored to carry that forward while adding our own care to the guest experience."The inn sits along the Old King's Highway on Route 6A. The property has six guest rooms, each with a private bath, and serves a daily breakfast. It is within walking distance of Yarmouth Port restaurants and shops and near Cape Cod beaches, galleries, and the Edward Gorey Museum."People come to Cape Cod for many reasons," said Ruta Gordon. "Some are celebrating, some are reconnecting, some are taking a break. We want Inn on Main to be a place where guests feel cared for from the moment they arrive."David Gordon credited past guests for the inn's reputation. "Every review and every return visit helped make this recognition possible," he said. "We look forward to welcoming both longtime and first-time guests in the seasons ahead."About Inn on MainInn on Main is a Cape Cod bed and breakfast on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts. The property has six guest rooms, shared common areas, a daily breakfast, and on-site parking, and is a member of Select Registry. It is located near Cape Cod beaches, dining, shopping, galleries, and museums.

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