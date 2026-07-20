SOCKO! Magazine Wins Best eMagazine in the 2026 dotCOMM Awards

New Jersey's only publication covering its film and television industry earns national recognition months after launch

The dotCOMM judges named Socko! Magazine among the best digital publishing in the country. That's not a trophy for us. That's proof that this state's story deserves to be told at the highest level.” — Adam Nelson, Publisher, Socko! Magazine

LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOCKO! Magazine , the independent editorial publication covering New Jersey's film and television industry, has been named Best eMagazine in the 2026 dotCOMM Awards, an international competition honoring excellence in digital communication.SOCKO! launched earlier this year at the New Jersey Film Expo at the Meadowlands Arena, where the inaugural issue debuted before 5,000 attendees. The magazine publishes across sockomagazine.com, Substack, and Instagram, with a quarterly print edition arriving this fall. It remains the only publication dedicated to the state's rapidly expanding production industry, now the fastest-growing film market in America, with major studio construction underway from Netflix , Paramount, and Lionsgate."New Jersey invented American cinema, and for a hundred years it didn't have a magazine of its own," said Adam Nelson, Publisher of SOCKO! Magazine. "We built one, and within months of launch the dotCOMM judges named it among the best digital publishing in the country. That's not a trophy for us. That's proof that this state's story deserves to be told at the highest level.""What an honor for our New Jersey-grown indie publication to get this award so soon after our launch," said Angela Matusik, Editor in Chief of SOCKO! Magazine. "Turning the spotlight on the state's incredible talents, passionate film lovers, and its rapidly growing entertainment industry is our mission. Like all the studios being built here, we're just getting started."The dotCOMM Awards recognize outstanding work across the digital landscape, from websites and digital campaigns to content, social media, and innovative online experiences. Entries come from corporate communications departments, public relations firms, digital and advertising agencies, and independent creatives worldwide, representing the designers, developers, strategists, and creative leaders shaping the future of digital communication.About SOCKO! MagazineSOCKO! keeps score in New Jersey — the place where movies began and where production is roaring back. From Edison's first frames to what's shooting now, it's the straight dope on shoots, deals, players, and power moves shaping the state's screen scene, covering the rise of New Jersey as America's new film capital. Founded by Angela Matusik, Editor in Chief, and Adam Nelson, Publisher, SOCKO! publishes at sockomagazine.com, on Substack, and on Instagram, with a quarterly print edition launching this fall. Founding partners include the Thomas Edison Foundation, the Garden State Film Festival, the New Jersey Film Academy, the New Jersey Production Guide, and Workhouse. Subscribet at sockomagazine.com. It's fantastically free.About the dotCOMM AwardsThe dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication, with categories spanning interactivity, content, design, social media, video, apps, and blogs. The competition is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the largest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry. Since 1994, AMCP has judged more than 325,000 entries from around the world. Entrants range from corporate communications departments and PR firms to digital agencies and independent creatives. Learn more at dotcommawards.com.

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