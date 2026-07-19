World Cup Final Draws Over 5,500 New Yorkers to Westchester County for Free State Watch Experience

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New York State transformed Kensico Dam Plaza into one of the region's largest free World Cup celebrations, bringing together thousands of New Yorkers for live entertainment, family-friendly activities and a live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Final

Empire State Development welcomed more than 5,500 New Yorkers at the free New York State United — 2026 World Cup Watch Experience at Kensico Dam Plaza, where New Yorkers watched Spain’s victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Final.

The event began at 12 PM and included live entertainment and a performance by the Ice Cold Experience drum line, featuring students ages 7–19 from Mount Vernon. Over 25 partners, including New York State Agencies, local law enforcement, local soccer teams, and more hosted family-friendly activities before the match began. Additionally, 18 local food and drink vendors attended, reinforcing New York’s ability to extend the World Cup beyond host cities and drive local economies across the State.

“Today, Westchester County became the place where New Yorkers came together to experience the biggest sporting moment in the world,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Families, friends and fans celebrated side by side, showing exactly what the World Cup is all about. From Buffalo to Long Island and here in Westchester, we've worked to ensure communities across New York could be part of this historic tournament and today was a fitting finale to that effort."

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Today’s World Cup Final Watch Experience showed how a global event can create opportunities for communities across New York State. Thousands of fans came together in Westchester County to support local businesses, celebrate this historic tournament and experience firsthand the economic and tourism benefits these major events can deliver. That’s the kind of lasting impact we’re working to create in communities across the State.”

New York State Director of Major Event Operations Justin Brannan said, “When we set out to bring the World Cup to communities across New York State, our goal was to make sure every New Yorker—from Brooklyn to Buffalo—had the chance to be part of this once-in-a-generation tournament. Today, fans, families, and neighbors came together in Westchester County to watch the world's biggest match and share an experience they'll remember for years to come. That's exactly the kind of lasting legacy we hoped to create—bringing people together, strengthening communities and ensuring the excitement of the World Cup reached every corner of our great state.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Today was a powerful reminder of the incredible things that happen when our community comes together. Kensico Dam Plaza was filled with energy, excitement and a true sense of connection as residents and visitors gathered to celebrate the World Cup Final. This event showed us that sports are about more than just the game – they are about bringing people together, creating shared experiences and celebrating the diversity that makes Westchester so special. From our local vendors and businesses to the activities that welcomed families of all ages, this celebration showcased the very best of Westchester. We thank Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for helping make this unforgettable experience possible, and for bringing this world-class event to our community.”

The New York State United — 2026 World Cup Final Watch Experience in Westchester County followed the successful World Cup Watch Experience held on June 12th at Stony Brook University on Long Island. For a recap of that event, please visit the event website .

Building on Governor Hochul’s broader strategy to leverage major global events for lasting statewide benefit, these viewing events complement the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program and the proposed NY Kicks: A World Cup Legacy Investment Fund, which will expand access to youth soccer infrastructure and programming in communities across the state. These efforts also advance Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative, which encourages New Yorkers to unplug from devices and spend time outdoors in their communities by activating public spaces and creating shared, active experiences for families.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov , and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).