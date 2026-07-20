Paybis slashes fees by up to 70% with new loyalty levels

how the tiered fees work

New tiered discount automatically lowers the Paybis fee as purchase size grows — no promo code, no sign-up, no extra step required

The bigger the buy, the bigger the discount, that's the idea. Savings are automatic, and can stack up to hundreds of dollars or euros with larger transactions. Buy more, save more. It's that simple.” — Paul Afshar, Chief Marketing Officer at Paybis

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paybis, a licensed cryptocurrency platform serving customers globally, today unveiled a significant reduction in its fees through a new tiered discount program that rewards bigger purchases with bigger discounts. Customers who buy crypto with a credit card or debit card, now save automatically as their purchase grows up to 70% off, instantly, with zero codes and zero extra steps.

Here's how the savings stack up: cross $7,499 and unlock a 50% discount. Push past $9,999 and that climbs to 60% off. Go big – $15,000 or more, and lock in the full 70% discount, the biggest available. Every tier kicks in the instant a purchase qualifies, calculated automatically at checkout, no forms and no waiting.

And the savings are real money back in customers' pockets: buy $7,499 worth of crypto and save about $93. Buy $9,999 and pocket about $149. Go all the way to $15,000+ and walk away with about $261 in savings. Better yet, it doesn't matter which currency you're buying in: USD, EUR, GBP, SEK, and CHF customers all unlock the exact same savings.

“The bigger the buy, the bigger the discount , that's the whole idea, – said Paul Afshar, Chief Marketing Officer at Paybis. – “As a trusted crypto platform with over 7 million users we want to be as transparent as possible about fees. While most major players don’t show fees up front, we do. And now we’re offering lower fees for larger purchases. The savings are automatic, and can stack up to hundreds of dollars or euros with larger transactions. . Buy more, save more. It's that simple”.

These savings apply automatically to any supported cryptocurrency. Anyone who wants to buy bitcoin with a credit card or debit card can preview their exact savings before buying, using the Bitcoin calculator on the Paybis website or the discount shown right at checkout.

The new savings program is live now on Paybis and available for a limited time.

About Paybis

Paybis makes crypto simple for individuals and enterprises. Established in 2014, the company combines a trusted crypto exchange and wallet—to buy, sell, swap and hold over 90 cryptocurrencies—with award-winning crypto-fiat infrastructure. This infrastructure empowers businesses to transfer capital globally, eliminating traditional payment friction.

In 2026, Paybis was recognized as the Best Crypto Payment Provider, a testament to our expansive global reach, rapid onboarding protocols, and the deep expertise of the 200 dedicated professionals who drive our operations.

Processing more than $6bn annually, Paybis is one of the most efficient platforms for acquiring and transacting in digital assets. This commitment to operational excellence is why Paybis maintains one of the highest ratings for crypto companies on Trustpilot, and why 7 million users and hundreds of the world's fastest-growing enterprises consistently rely on our services.

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