Global Network Security Management Market To Expand At 12.1% CAGR During The Forecast Period

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The Business Research Company's Network Security Management Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The network security management market has been evolving quickly in response to the increasing demands of the digital age. As organizations face more sophisticated cyber threats, the need for robust network security solutions has never been greater. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key players, and regional dynamics shaping this critical sector.

Forecast and Market Size Details for Network Security Management

The network security management market has experienced significant growth recently and is projected to continue this upward trend. It is expected to rise from $15.79 billion in 2025 to $17.66 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This growth has been fueled by a surge in cyberattacks and data breaches, increased digital infrastructure in enterprises, adoption of firewalls and intrusion detection systems, expanding internet penetration, and the early implementation of centralized network monitoring tools.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow even faster, reaching $27.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.1%. This expansion will be driven by the adoption of AI-powered cybersecurity automation, the rise of cloud-first enterprise architectures, stricter regulatory compliance for data protection, growing use of zero trust security models, and enhanced integration of IoT and edge computing security frameworks. Emerging trends include AI-driven network security orchestration, cloud-native security platforms for hybrid and multi-cloud setups, widespread deployment of zero trust architectures, scaling IoT device security management, and advancements in real-time network traffic analysis paired with behavioral anomaly detection.

Understanding What Network Security Management Entails

Network security management involves the continuous monitoring, control, and protection of computer networks and connected systems against unauthorized access, cyber threats, and data breaches. It employs various security policies, tools, and technologies designed to secure network operations, detect and stop cyberattacks, regulate access control, protect sensitive information, and ensure the integrity and availability of network infrastructure.

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The Primary Factor Propelling Growth in Network Security Management

One of the main drivers behind the market’s growth is the increasing sophistication and complexity of security threats. These threats can jeopardize the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of systems and data. As digitalization accelerates, more sensitive information and essential services are moved online, expanding the potential attack surface that cybercriminals can exploit. Network security management addresses these risks by enforcing security policies, identifying system vulnerabilities, and preventing intrusions through continuous threat monitoring and automated defense strategies. For example, in October 2023, the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) highlighted that the average cost of a cyberattack in the maritime sector has escalated to approximately $550,000, up from $182,000 in 2022. This rising threat complexity significantly drives market demand for advanced security management solutions.

Regional Market Leadership in Network Security Management

In 2025, North America commanded the largest share of the network security management market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The market report provides a comprehensive overview of key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, reflecting diverse growth patterns worldwide.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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