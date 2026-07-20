Cambay Solutions Announces Free Webinar: Transforming Business Central with AI

Cambay Solutions BC Webinar 22nd July

Cambay Solutions will demonstrate how AI built into Dynamics 365 Business Central turns manual finance work into automated, real-time processes.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambay Solutions , a Microsoft Solutions Partner, today announced a free live webinar titled "Transforming Business Central with AI: Practical Ways Microsoft Copilot Boosts Productivity." The webinar will take place on July 22, 2026, at 2 PM CDT.The session will be hosted by Mark Sengstock, D365 Business Central Practice Director at Cambay Solutions. Attendees will see live demonstrations of Copilot and AI capabilities built directly into Dynamics 365 Business Central , including automated bank reconciliation, cash flow forecasting, intelligent reporting, and custom AI agents built with Copilot Studio."Finance and operations teams are spending too much time on manual work and not enough time on strategic analysis," said Mark Sengstock. "Copilot in Business Central changes that. It automates repetitive tasks, surfaces insights, and helps teams make faster, better decisions. Our goal with this webinar is to show exactly how it works and where to start."The webinar is designed for CFOs, Controllers, Finance Managers, COOs, Operations Managers, ERP Managers, IT Directors, and business owners. It will focus on practical applications rather than theoretical concepts, with live demonstrations of AI in action within Business Central.Key topics to be covered include:• Copilot Bank Reconciliation• Intelligent Cash Flow Forecasting• Real-Time Excel Reporting• Automated Journal Entries and Approvals• Business Central Sales Order Agent• Business Central Payables Agent• Copilot Content Generation• Custom Copilot Studio Agents for Business Central• Live Q&AAttendees will also have the opportunity to schedule a complimentary AI Readiness Assessment and personalized Business Central Copilot demonstration following the session.The webinar is part of Cambay Solutions' ongoing commitment to helping organizations maximize their Microsoft investment — across Dynamics 365 Business Central, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Power Platform, and Azure AI — and leverage AI for measurable business outcomes.About Cambay SolutionsCambay Solutions is a global digital transformation firm leveraging Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and the Power Platform to drive innovation and growth. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Cambay helps organizations across industries achieve digital transformation goals through managed delivery, project management, and change management services.Specializing in AI, ERP, CRM, and data analytics, Cambay Solutions has helped hundreds of organizations improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences.For more information, visit cambaysolutions.com.Registration InformationThe webinar is free and open to the public. Registration is required.Register Here: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/31be26a2-ac22-49ff-8744-50c6e92ae61b@357bea7e-599c-4b9b-9f10-2fcb3e058f43 Event Details:• Title: Transforming Business Central with AI: Practical Ways Microsoft Copilot Boosts Productivity• Date: July 22, 2026• Time: 2 PM CDT• Location: Virtual (Microsoft Teams Live Event)• Cost: Free

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