In Minutes Instead of Weeks: ABOUT YOU Group Launches AI-Powered Photo Studio With SCAYLE STUDIOS

SCAYLE STUDIOS Content Options with SCAYLE STUDIOS Content Production with SCAYLE STUDIOS

With SCAYLE STUDIOS, the ABOUT YOU Group introduces an AI-powered photo studio for fashion and lifestyle.

SCAYLE STUDIOS demonstrates how a concrete operational challenge can be turned into a new business-to-business offering for partners.” — Tarek Müller, the ABOUT YOU Group's Co-Founder and Co-CEO

HAMBURG, GERMANY, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - SCAYLE STUDIOS reduces photo/video production times from weeks to minutes- With SCAYLE STUDIOS, the ABOUT YOU Group expands its business-to-business portfolio- First enterprise customers: s.Oliver Group, Betty Barclay Group, and Goldner Fashion are already using the self-service tool alongside ABOUT YOU, in addition to more than 100 other paying brands- Over 80,000 outfits have been generated in the past 30 days alone- At ABOUT YOU’s online fashion store, ~90% of e-commerce productions run via AI-powered workflows, resulting in ~90% lower production costs and a >95% faster time-to-market- In A/B testing, SCAYLE STUDIOS achieved a 9.2% GMV uplift and a 5.1% add-to-basket rate uplift compared to traditional studio photographyHamburg | July 20, 2026 – Upload one product image, select model, style outfit, select set and pose, generate image set, retouch, approve. What once took weeks in a traditional photo studio is now completed in minutes with SCAYLE STUDIOS' fully digital, AI-powered workflow – at approximately 90% lower cost without compromising on quality.With SCAYLE STUDIOS, the ABOUT YOU Group introduces an AI-powered photo studio for fashion and lifestyle. The solution replaces dependency on fixed studio slots, long lead times, and manual production loops with a digital self-service, all-in one tool. This enables brands and retailers to produce professional video and photography content for e-Commerce, social media, and marketing independently and deploy it directly to their channels.“SCAYLE STUDIOS demonstrates how a concrete operational challenge can be turned into a new business-to-business offering for partners,” says Tarek Müller, the ABOUT YOU Group's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “For many years, we experienced how traditional photo production heavily limited speed, flexibility, and scaling in fashion commerce. Now, we're bringing the technology that solved this bottleneck at ABOUT YOU to other brands and retailers.”SOFTWARE-AS-A-SERVICE FOR ENTERPRISE CUSTOMERSSCAYLE STUDIOS is designed as a Software-as-a-Service solution for leading fashion and lifestyle brands and retailers, and is already available in Europe and the US. Enterprise customers can access the solution either as an enterprise tier or via a pay-as-you-go model. Users can set up an account and start generating images and videos on the same day – the first 50 credits are free.ABOUT YOU, s.Oliver Group, Betty Barclay Group, and Goldner Fashion are among the first enterprise customers using SCAYLE STUDIOS. Additionally, more than 100 customers are already using the tool in the pay-as-you-go model. Just two and a half months after launch, annual recurring revenue exceeded EUR 1 million. More than 80,000 outfits have been generated in the past 30 days alone.This is made possible by combining the strengths of ABOUT YOU and SCAYLE. Twelve years of experience in fashion, content, and commerce at ABOUT YOU join forces with the technology and product expertise of SCAYLE. This synergy results in a Software-as-a-Service solution that operates far beyond the requirements of a single company. Since 2018, SCAYLE has been developing enterprise commerce software for brands and retailers; today, around 350 online shops rely on its technology.EFFICIENCY AND COMMERCIAL IMPACT AT ABOUT YOUWithin the ABOUT YOU Group, SCAYLE STUDIOS is an integral part of photo production, including for its own personal brands. Around 90% of e-commerce productions run via AI-powered workflows. This has enabled ABOUT YOU to lower production costs by approximately 90%, shorten time-to-market by more than 95%, and save more than EUR 8 million annually in studio and editorial costs.SCAYLE STUDIOS delivers measurable commercial impact. In A/B testing, AI-generated images achieved a +9.2% GMV uplift and a +5.1% add-to-basket rate uplift compared to traditional studio photography and video production.“SCAYLE STUDIOS is not a laboratory project. The solution grew under real-world conditions at ABOUT YOU, serving over 15 million customers across 26 markets. The result is brand-aligned, studio-quality content that is fast and scalable for e-commerce,” says Julian Jansen, the ABOUT YOU Group's VP Marketing Innovation. “Not every image sells equally in every market. When a traditional studio set and several image sets generated by SCAYLE STUDIOS run against each other in multi-set routing per product, the GMV uplift can even reach up to 20%,” adds Chris Nickel, the ABOUT YOU Group's VP Marketing Innovation.A NEW STANDARD FOR PHOTO PRODUCTIONSCAYLE STUDIOS expands photo production from a single product image to a complete content set. A single product generates assets for product detail pages, social media, video, performance marketing, and campaigns, ranging from front, back, detail, and angle shots to videos, social assets, and campaign content.For brands and retailers, this means closer proximity to the market, channel, and context. Small labels can launch without having their own photo studio, growing direct-to-consumer brands can produce more photos per product, and enterprise teams can map out large assortments and customized business rules.Technologically, SCAYLE STUDIOS is built on a model-agnostic architecture. Different AI models and automation steps integrate seamlessly in the backend, allowing new model generations to be added or replaced without redesigning workflows from scratch. The technology continues to evolve alongside the rapid advancements in generative AI.Learn more about SCAYLE STUDIOS at: ➞ https://scaylestudios.ai/ ABOUT SCAYLESCAYLE is an enterprise commerce platform empowering B2C brands and retailers to easily create outstanding customer experiences. It provides an intuitive, seamless feature set, which can be flexibly extended via API. Brands like Levi’s, Harrods, Manchester United, Deichmann, Fielmann, and s.Oliver choose SCAYLE to accelerate innovations and drive growth.

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